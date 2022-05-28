Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Microplastics Can Enter Our Bloodstream, Scientists Find

Microplastics Can Enter Our Bloodstream, Scientists Find

A team of scientists in the Netherlands realized this after examining the blood samples of 22 healthy volunteers and found that nearly 80% of them had microplastics in their blood.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Daniel T Cross

Microplastics have permeated the environment from mountain tops to the seafloor and are posing a threat to human health as well because we unwittingly ingest considerable quantities of it.

It turns out that microplastics, which are minute particles often invisible to the naked eye, can even get into our bloodstream. As a result, they can potentially accumulate in our organs.

A team of scientists in the Netherlands realized this after examining the blood samples of 22 healthy volunteers and found that nearly 80% of them had microplastics in their blood.

Half of the collected blood samples, they explain in a study, had traces of PET plastic, which is used to make drink bottles. More than a third of the samples, meanwhile, had polystyrene, used in the manufacture of disposable food containers and other products.

It is plausible that other kinds of microplastics circulate in our blood too, but they were not detected because of their very small sizes, the scientists note.

The Dutch experts’ study, the first of its kind in the world, has demonstrated that “plastic particles are bioavailable for uptake into the human bloodstream,” as they put it, although it remains to be examined what the health consequences of this will be for us.

“This is proof that we have plastics in our body — and we shouldn’t,” explains Dick Vethaak, an ecotoxicologist at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam who was a member of the research team.

“Where is it going in your body? Can it be eliminated? Excreted? Or is it retained in certain organs, accumulating maybe, or is it even able to pass the blood-brain barrier?” the scientist wondered.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How microplastics enter the bloodstream is not yet understood either, but the scientists postulate that they could do so through contaminated air, water or food. Products such as toothpastes and lip glosses could also be conduits.

Be that as it may, the consequences of mircoplastics entering our organs could be dire.

“[P]lastic particles have not just pervaded throughout the environment,” observed Alice Horton, a scientist at the National Oceanography Center in the United Kingdom, “but are pervading our bodies too.”

Previously Published on sustainability-times with Creative Common License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Sustainability Times

Sustainability Times is your online home for news, debate and analysis on every facet of sustainability. Our team of journalists highlights the latest news in sustainable business and industry, sustainable development, environmental protection, and the global fight against climate change.

We also put breaking developments into vital context, keeping track as governments, major companies, new startups, entrepreneurs, academia, civil society and the grassroots each do their part to help the planet meet the objectives of most ambitious objectives set at COP21. Sustainability Times lets you watch the emergence of a new, sustainable, carbon neutral and environmentally conscious modernity in real time.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x