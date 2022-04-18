‘Mindful Drinking’ Is Trending: Expert Shares Top Tips

Google searches for ‘Mindful drinking’ have increased by 69% over the last month.

New research has found more than 70% of people who committed to going ‘dry’ for a month continue to make healthier lifestyle choices when it comes to alcohol intake long after January.

Martin Preston, Founder and Chief Executive at Delamere has wide expertise in treating alcohol addiction and shares why ‘mindful drinking’ is becoming the new norm and five ways you can do it the right way.

“We’re living in a wellness revolution and sober is ‘cool’, these days. Not drinking is a trend, no doubt and it is no longer the reserve of those who’ve had a problem with alcohol, either.

“Whilst the pandemic certainly increased alcohol consumption amongst Brits, as life began to adjust back to normal, many re-evaluated their life choices and made ‘mindful drinking and even ‘sobriety’ a part of their everyday lives- which is great!”

The addiction experts have shared five tips to help you incorporate ‘mindful drinking’ into your everyday life:

1. Try not drink during the working week

When the week feels like it’s dragging, often many will get to Wednesday or Thursday and fancy a few drinks after work.

Whilst it is ok to have one or two with dinner, going out and binge drinking throughout the week will not only contribute to your weekly units adding to the ones you may consume at the weekend but also make you feel extra exhausted at the end of the week.

It is important to be wary of any important work meetings you may have and allow your body to get a full night’s rest which isn’t interrupted by alcohol consumption.

2. Avoid shots

Shots are always on the cards on a night out- cheap and easy to drink- but will get you drunk very quickly and double your intake on top of long drinks also consumed.

Instead of a vodka or tequila which normally ranges from around 40 to 55 percent, opt for a lower alcohol version like apple sourz which is 15 percent.

If you do enjoy certain spirits on their own, try sipping them slowly as opposed to shotting them, making them last longer.

3. Water inbetween drinks

Alcohol makes the body extremely dehydrated, lowering your immune system and energy levels, particularly the next day.

Drinking glasses of water inbetween drinks will help keep hydration levels up and also quench your thirst, which will stop you from sipping your alcoholic drink too quickly if thirsty.

It also helps to drink water before you go to sleep too, as it helps your body rehydrate and repair during the night.

4. Avoid mixing drinks

Mixing three or four measures of spirits alongside other ingredients, will make that throbbing head and dry throat much worse the next morning.

Trying to stick to one drink also reduces the likelihood of your ability to keep track of how many standard drinks you’ve consumed.

Also, the amount of alcohol in the blood rises quicker after drinking liquor than after drinking beer.

5. Feel confident in saying no to alcohol

When someone offers you an alcoholic drink, it can feel easier to accept, simply to avoid any awkwardness. However, if you have made the decision to order sparkling water, feel great about it and own it.

Simply politely decline. Not because you owe anyone an explanation, but because it will make you feel more in control of what your goals are.

