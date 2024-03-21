Mindful Minds, Sustainable Lives — Part 1

Have you ever thought about the importance of sustainability in relation to our mental health? In what ways they are relevant to each other and how can sustainability contribute to the healing of mental health?

As you might already know sustainability encompasses three pillars of social, environmental and economics. All these three pillars need to be considered in order to classify the activity as sustainable. Now let’s break this down in connection to mental health.

This post considers Social aspect of sustainability.

Social

These days, a number of individuals are experiencing depression due to various factors including the pressure of long working hours or dissatisfaction with their current employment. These issues contribute to mental disorders, as they are usually tired and tend to isolate themselves from their social circles, such as friends and family members. The pervasive integration of technology in our daily lives has also revolutionized the way we communicate. People tend to be more isolated than in previous times, as they don’t engage in social activities and opt for virtual meetings at home , lacking face to face interactions. Another issue can refer to the sad news we read or hear everyday, ultimately impacting our mental health and intensifying feelings of depression.

Connecting with nature can heal our mental health issues. A growing number of research has demonstrated that nature can play a role as a healing agent, helping individuals in alleviating their stress levels and promoting their overall well-being. Spending time in a natural environment is strongly suggested, such as climbing to the mountain during the weekend, camping in the forest or simply taking a leisurely stroll along the nearby lake. All these activities, no matter how long, can foster mindfulness, grounding us in the present moment and help us feel relief from stress.

Social activities can empower individuals to enact positive changes in themselves and their communities. This goal can be achieved through engaging in sustainable practices such as urban gardening, cycling with a group of people with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and other activities. These engagements not only develop sustainability within communities, but also help us to find purpose and improve our sense of self-efficiency and belonging.

In conclusion, sustainability plays a positive role in healing social challenges and enhancing society well-being. It is essential for individuals to implement sustainable practices in their daily lives to reap the benefits that it offers.

Photo credit: Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash