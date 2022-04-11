Mindset Matters With a Cancer Diagnosis

I recently received a cancer diagnosis and with it came thoughts of fear and terror.

While talking with a friend about it, she shared with me her journey with mindfulness and meditation. I was thrilled to hear the impact that it was having on her life and was reminded of the time when I was first introduced to these concepts and practices.

The truth be told when I was first given the opportunity to learn about and experience mindfulness and meditation, I was an immediate convert.

I attended a week-long program in 1992 that was focused on developing self-empowerment and it was life-changing.

I went into the program on Sunday afternoon as a smoker and someone who was consuming alcohol on a regular basis. I left the program on Friday afternoon as a non-smoker with a commitment to reducing and or eliminating alcohol consumption altogether.

I was an avid student of mindfulness and meditation for the next 15 years. Lost the habit and was sporadic in my practices at a time when I was traveling globally extensively. I would do it when I was at my lowest in energy or thoughts.

Now that I had been reintroduced to mindfulness and meditation by my friend, I knew it was a chance for me to wake up the dormant habits of quieting my mind and redirecting my thoughts.

What better time than when I was falling ‘victim’ to the thoughts about cancer that were terrorizing me.

I have spent about 45-60 minutes each morning over the past week in mindfulness exercises and meditation and I can feel the difference in how I respond to the thoughts about cancer that were scaring me. I am more energized throughout my day having had that time with myself and my mind before I show up in my life.

The intentionality of investing the time each morning in making peace with my mind and thoughts reminds me of the impact and results of this habit on my life when I needed it most. Cancer has given me back my ability to make peace with my mind.

I know that preparing for the surgery that will undergo in early May must include being fit in mind, body, and spirit.

I listen to my body and do my best to be supportive of it, giving it what it needs most at the moment. Living with the pain can sometimes cloud my judgment and as a result, I might try to do something that is not within my capabilities. I have put boundaries on how I show up and it feels right for my overall health.

I am clear about the mind and spirit in my dealing with and healing from the cancer diagnosis. To leave my thoughts to random responses might not support me in the ways that I need with this challenging undertaking of fighting cancer and winning.

I know that each person must address their health challenges in the ways that are most supportive for themselves. With this in mind, I am doing what I believe is the kindest thing I can do to myself-manage my thoughts. Mindfulness exercises and meditation do that for me.

How do create peace with your scary thoughts?

What mindfulness habits might be supportive of your mental health?

How might you intercept the scary thoughts keeping them from creating terror in your life?

