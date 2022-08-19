Mindset + Skillset + Action = $$

This is the exact formula I used to reach my 6-figure income goal. This is a short post, so I’ll go straight to the point.

Mindset

I read a book five years ago that changed my understanding of successful people. It’s called Mindset by Carol Dweck. I recommend you get a copy of this book because it talks about the power of the Growth Mindset compared to the Fixed mindset.

A person with a growth mindset considers intelligence, abilities, and talents as learnable and competent for improvement through action. On the other hand, someone with a fixed mindset thinks those same traits as naturally stable and inflexible over time.

So it would help if you had a growth mindset first before anything.

Skillset

I’ve had over 25 jobs (so far) and worked in various industries, including hospitality, customer service, IT support and even retail. However, I started earning more income when I worked in the Tech recruitment industry.

The one thing I learned in my career is that not all skills are created equal. My wife is a senior hairdresser with over 20 years of experience and surprisingly earns the same salary as a junior recruiter. Yet, both skills are needed in this world!

Can you imagine a world without hairdressers or recruiters?

So if you want to earn big money in your career, pick a skill that you enjoy, is on-demand and has a high potential for making money as you get more experience.

Action

As Tony Robbins preaches, you’ve got to take action. No amount of meditation will get your desired result. (The Law of attraction doesn’t work like that)

When I chose the field of Tech recruitment, I had to work hard and sometimes was the last one to leave the office. But it all paid off when I finally hit my financial goals. Yes, it took me years to get to that level, but I persevered because of my established growth mindset.

Take inspired action to go along with your growth mindset and the skills you have chosen to develop. When you have these three working together, it’s only a matter of time until you get the 6-figure pay cheque.

If you want to read the full post about the million-dollar equation, you can read more below.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock