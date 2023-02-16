Motivation and Inspiration Are Not the Same

Motivation and inspiration are words that often get used interchangeably, but they are not the same. While motivation is sometimes described as a short-term “push” to take action, inspiration is stronger and serves a higher calling. While people may be motivated by money or other external rewards in the short term, we all seek to be inspired by being involved with something with a greater purpose. Unfortunately, some of us go through each day uninspired.

What is Motivation?

Motivation can come from both internal and external sources. For example, you may find yourself motivated by the desire for fame or recognition, the need to prove yourself, or even just wanting to make more money so that you can buy all those nice things you’ve had your eye on. These motivations are usually short-term and only last for a short time. As a result, they often become replaced by new desires or interests once the goal has been achieved.

What is Inspiration?

Inspiration is much bigger than motivation and tends to come from within rather than from external sources. It is an internal drive that pushes someone forward towards achieving their goals. People who are inspired by something tend to have a much longer-lasting effect on their actions — they’re driven by something bigger than themselves and will continue pushing forward until they achieve it, regardless of any obstacles that stand in their way. This type of inspiration often comes from a higher calling, such as helping others or leaving the world a better place than before you arrived.

The Benefits of Being Inspired

Being inspired can have many benefits for us in our daily lives, both professionally and personally. Not only does it give us direction and focus on what we want to achieve, but it also gives us hope for the future and encourages us to stay positive even when times are tough. Additionally, having an inspiring cause can help motivate others around us. When we feel passionate about something, we often want to share it with others so that they can benefit from our enthusiasm.

Here are some things inspired people do:

They see good over bad

Inspired people can look at the world with hope and optimism instead of focusing on all the negative things that may be happening around them. They are able to take a step back and appreciate what is good in life, no matter how small it may seem. Instead of viewing every situation as a problem or challenge, they can see opportunity in even the most difficult situations. By doing this, inspired people can find happiness and peace within themselves while also inspiring others around them with their positive outlook on life. This optimistic mindset not only helps them enjoy life more but also provides them with strength when times get tough. It’s easy to focus on the negatives in our lives but inspired people choose to see the good instead — something we could all learn from!

“Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

— Abraham Lincoln

They find purpose in each day

Inspired people don’t just try to get through the day; they actively seek to get something out of it. They understand that life is a journey and each day presents an opportunity for them to learn, grow and make a positive impact on their lives and those around them. Rather than simply going through the motions, they strive to make meaningful progress toward their goals by setting effective plans and taking actionable steps forward. By approaching each day with purposeful intentionality, inspired individuals are able to maximize the potential of every experience to live more fulfilling lives.

They focus on the long-term instead of the short term

The most successful people are the ones who have learned to focus on the long term instead of the short term. They understand that success is built through consistent effort and dedication over time rather than a quick fix or instant gratification. This mindset allows them to take calculated risks, set ambitious goals, and stay focused on their endgame despite any obstacles they may encounter along the way. In other words, inspired individuals don’t get distracted by fleeting moments of pleasure or fear; instead, they keep their eyes fixed firmly on their ultimate destination. Through this approach, these individuals remain motivated year after year in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations.

They take action

Inspired people understand that success is about taking action and not making excuses. They take ownership of their lives and don’t blame outside forces for the results they get. Instead of waiting for something to happen, inspired people recognize the power they have to create change in their lives by taking action. They know that if they want something different, they must do something differently.

This means being brave enough to try new things and take risks even when it feels scary or uncomfortable. Inspired people also understand that failure is part of the process and use setbacks as an opportunity to learn and grow instead of giving up on their dreams.

“Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.”

— Peter Marshall

They focus on the big picture

Inspired people focus uniquely on the benefits for the many instead of benefiting just themselves. They are driven by an internal desire to make the world a better place and create something of lasting value that will outlive them. They take risks, think outside the box and push boundaries to bring about positive change for everyone. Inspired people also have intrinsic motivation and strong work ethics, which help drive their passion projects forward despite obstacles.

When inspired individuals set goals, they tend to focus on how their actions will benefit not only themselves but society as a whole; this is what sets them apart from those solely motivated by personal gain or recognition. In short, inspired people use their creativity and ambition to create solutions that can improve lives far beyond their own — now that’s inspiring!

They challenge the status quo

Inspired people always look for ways to challenge the status quo and improve things. They understand that progress is often made by challenging existing norms rather than simply accepting them. Whether finding a more efficient way of doing something or creating a new product or service with greater value, inspired people are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and making life easier for everyone.

These innovators create valuable solutions to problems and inspire others to think differently about how things can be improved upon in their own lives. People who embrace this mindset become agents of change, not just within their organizations but throughout society.

They embrace a life of learning

People who truly live an inspired life understand the importance of a life of learning. Rather than wasting time scrolling through social media platforms or binge-watching the latest Netflix series, they dedicate their free time to reading books, attending educational courses, or even pursuing their own self-directed research.

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

They seek achievement

Inspired people understand that achievement is the ultimate goal, not just activity or busy work. They are driven by a purpose and set goals to reach it. They don’t waste time on activities that don’t contribute towards their goals but instead focus their energy on those tasks and projects which will help them move closer to achieving what they want.

Inspired people realize that the key to success is taking action, not just thinking about it; this means they take calculated risks in order to move forward with their plans. Their motivation comes from within themselves, so they stay focused and determined even when things seem tough or overwhelming. In short, inspired people seek achievement over activity or busy work because they know it’s the only way to make progress toward reaching their dreams and aspirations.

They lean into challenging work

Inspired people recognize that challenging themselves is the only way to get better at something. They don’t shy away from hard work or try to look for the easy way out. Instead, they embrace challenging tasks and use them as an opportunity to learn and grow. This mindset leads them down a path of success, enabling them to reach their potential while pushing past boundaries. By embracing challenges, inspired people will gain valuable experience which will help them in all aspects of life — personal or professional.

Inspired people understand that they are in control of their destiny and take accountability for the choices they make. They realize that no one else can do it for them and accept responsibility for making progress toward their goals. Instead of expecting others to do everything, inspired individuals recognize that it is up to them to create what they want out of life. They embrace challenges as opportunities to grow and develop instead of shying away from difficult tasks or depending on someone else to save them. Inspired people take ownership of their decisions and don’t wait around for anyone else to make things happen — they go out there and get it done!

Final thought

Motivation and inspiration are two different things — one is short-lived. At the same time, the other lasts much longer because it comes from within rather than from outside sources.

So if you feel like you need extra motivation in your life, perhaps it’s time to think about what inspires you instead? Take some time out of your day today to think about what drives your passions and how you can use this energy to make a difference in the world around you! With enough dedication and hard work, anything is possible if you put your mind (and heart) into it!

