Movement: Energy Created Inside Builds a Peak State

Years ago, I would dance to music in my bedroom. The songs moved my soul and I’d feel them as twirled. Even the slower paced songs received a form of dance. During dances at school, I would dance, even by myself, and when I shared the floor with partners, we all moved in unison, connected to the music and each other. Movement was part of my life. I ran, exercised, thrived, and danced my way through experiences. Dance never changed for me, except during a bleak period of my life where I lost touch with my body and then, developed an unhealthy mindset.

I struggled for about 10 years. My brother’s wedding came up and a trip to Colorado arrived. I was gifted a dance with my brother, as my parents were not present. As we danced he said, “What happened to you? You used to dance and move and now you are so stiff.” I felt inside something remind me of my old self and I laughed with him. Yes, I am stiff, I thought. No more. I began dancing with my children, twirling them, singing with them, and moving to a new beat of life.

Flash forward:

The chance to delve into positively unstoppable mindset presented itself to me a few weeks ago. Back and forth my mind went as I struggled to make a choice. Finally, in an air of optimism and desire to improve myself I stepped out in faith, and I said yes!

The impact of Unleash the Power Within Virtual, 2020 live event is a renewed and revived life. Purpose and meaning build lives. When one find’s their purpose, meaning flows through them and they cannot help but share the inspiration. I learned how to change my physiology of state from stagnant to flowing.

Our state is the way we present our energy: movement or stagnant. An internal sensation blooms as we embrace the energy emerging from within us, moving us to thrive.

To share life-changing strategies with my clients motivates me to find the best materials, the top of the line strategies, and the focused directions. Whereas many clients may not tackle the ideas as fast as I can share them, I know without a doubt, something I gained from the meetings (12–13 hours a day for 4 days) will leave an impact.

One of the biggest take-a-ways, which mirrors the concept of behavioral activation in cognitive behavioral therapy is:

Motion = Emotion = Life

Right, one says as they read the simplicity of the concept. I ask you to try it out for real. Put on some enthusiastic music, something when you hear it you know its time to move. And then, get up, dance, and celebrate like you won a million dollars for smiling! Dance, do a power move, and shout out loud to the gift of life. Do the movements and the dancing for 90 seconds.

The mere 90 seconds is nothing compared to the whole day. Consider how valuable a mindset change is for the world. If we each celebrated in the best way we could at the moment, we might find more to thrive with life than to fight with others in life.

Most of us repeat a stagnant pattern in life. We sit in our homes, pick up a phone, sit in front of the television, drive to an office, do the same thing at the office, continue to place square to rectangular shapes in front of us every.single.day. and think we are healthy and fit. Mentally, we find ourselves drained.

Shake up the shape of your life. Build an opportunity to dance into the moments between your work. Bring out the “you” in the spaces between the squares of your world.

Even if a person is not able to dance on their feet, they can dance in their seat. Your energy will triple if you sway and lift your arms up. I tried it both ways, and found myself energized, even sitting down.

I mentally made a choice to go for another level of energy and inspired my zoom group to dance while we waited for the team to come back on. For another 45 minutes, I danced with the facilitator of our group virtually on Zoom. We infected others and they began to dance. We laughed, we smiled, we moved, and then Kinrgy came on and we all then danced some more.

I realized, once again, I had limited my movement. Much due to fear of hurting my arm again. After six years and six surgeries, my brain had built into it a fear mechanism. If I move too much or if I…if I…if I…and so I didn’t. This past weekend I learned to let go and flow, to allow my arms and legs to move me around and feel the energy around me, flowing from me to the outside world.

“There is a powerful driving force inside every human being that, once unleashed, can make any vision, dream, or desire a reality.” ~Tony Robbins

Inspiring yourself is limited by our own imperfect ability to see around the boxes we built around us, or the limiting beliefs of ‘How it is supposed to look’ given to us by life experiences. To break the pattern of consistent stagnancy, you have to step up.

I created the next level to show the concept:

Step up = Make Changes = Vibrancy

As you start to shift your emotional world to a positive mindset, you’ll find less to complain about and more to embrace. You’ll see the people who have blessed your life in the past and build upon their gift to you, and remember each amazing story. Each hurt we experience becomes the stepping stones to a brighter future, only one moment away.

You can step up and change your state of being by movement, even if you are sitting down. You can become embodied with a thrilling experience of love and life force for the simple and the grand. Either way, you’ll find the beauty of experience and no more be a victim of your mind.

No matter what comes your way, you can control your state. At times, it may be extremely difficult to get motivated to shift or emotions. I promise, however, if you pull out the celebration and go into a peak state you’ll shift and feel empowered.

~Just a thought by Pamela

