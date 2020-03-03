Muna Abdulahi – ‘Until Quoted’

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 The thing about being a black Muslim woman in a majority white history classroom is like being in a documentary already made for you

00:09 Where you’re always talked about but never spoken to and when you’re spoken to they ask questions to reply

00:13 Not to understand and I wonder when did our only use in a classroom become being asked to represent whole groups of people

00:19 So they can use as their supporting details for the thesis about our struggle about our pain and then never spoken to when I wonder

00:26 isn’t it funny how we are silenced until quoted and

00:30 even death cannot free us from that even freedom cannot free us from that and I wonder how

00:35 It feels to be able to close that textbook and forget to be able to get that grade then forget to be able to leave

00:41 That classroom and forget that grade that grade for that paper. You don’t remember but the struggle people you forgot in that classroom

00:47 You don’t recall to be able to forget

00:52 To be able to forget me

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video