The Good Men Project

Home / Featured Content / Muna Abdulahi – ‘Until Quoted’

Muna Abdulahi – ‘Until Quoted’

“Isn’t it funny how we are silenced until quoted?”

by

 

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
The thing about being a black Muslim woman in a majority white history classroom is like being in a documentary already made for you
00:09
Where you’re always talked about but never spoken to and when you’re spoken to they ask questions to reply
00:13
Not to understand and I wonder when did our only use in a classroom become being asked to represent whole groups of people
00:19
So they can use as their supporting details for the thesis about our struggle about our pain and then never spoken to when I wonder
00:26
isn’t it funny how we are silenced until quoted and
00:30
even death cannot free us from that even freedom cannot free us from that and I wonder how
00:35
It feels to be able to close that textbook and forget to be able to get that grade then forget to be able to leave
00:41
That classroom and forget that grade that grade for that paper. You don’t remember but the struggle people you forgot in that classroom
00:47
You don’t recall to be able to forget
00:52
To be able to forget me

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

