Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / My 3 Biggest Obstacles To Building New Habits

My 3 Biggest Obstacles To Building New Habits

And how I overcome them every single time.

by Leave a Comment

Screenshot from my notes
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Source — Nir Eyal

1. Set Up A Timer

Source — Unsplash

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit. — Aristotle

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Block Time For It

Creativity is a habit. And the best creativity is the result of good work habits. — Twlya Tharp

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Strengthen Your ‘Why’

Find your why and you’ll find your way. — John C Maxwell

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Shreya Dalela

I am Shreya Dalela, the founder of The Creatives Hour. I write on topics related to creativity, mental health, and psychology. Through my writings, I aspire to help people in unleashing their creative potential.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x