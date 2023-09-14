I envied him, I think.
Envied the way he moved through life with his arms open
and a smile on his face; ready to embrace the experience of experience, itself. Happily engaged in this battle of existence.
I felt like I was missing something. This secret ingredient to life. The hidden formula on how to live it; a cheat code for the exclusive — and he had it. Suddenly, I realized why I hated
Because he was free.
I could feel it in the way he survived. His existence had more flavor to it. It brought a sense of urgency to my blandness. I wanted to season him all over my life. I wanted more.
I could feel it.
the yearning
the emptiness
the void
It burned me to admit he made me feel inadequate. It made me hot; turned up my temperature. I was jealous of his freedom and I wanted to harness it, reign it in, and store it in my chest. Keep some for myself and never give it back — especially not to him.
I needed him more than he needed himself.
Sadly, there was no obvious way to take him from who he was. I would have to go through him to steal him.
Sex was the only strategy; the only way to feed on his essence and extract it. One night. That was all I needed to transmute him into my auric field and make liberty a part of my DNA. My bedroom became a battleground.
I took him to war.
He erupted into my DNA.
I stored his climax in my cells.
I died in the heat of passion and rose like a Phoenix in the ashes of sexual gratification. Leaving a pile of bones on the bedsheets where one hell of a man once laid.
© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.
…
If you’ve made it this far, thank you for giving my words your time. If you love my work and want to support it you can also tip me below. Be safe❤
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
***
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—–
Photo credit: Alice Alinari on Unsplash