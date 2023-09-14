I envied him, I think.

Envied the way he moved through life with his arms open

and a smile on his face; ready to embrace the experience of experience, itself. Happily engaged in this battle of existence.

I felt like I was missing something. This secret ingredient to life. The hidden formula on how to live it; a cheat code for the exclusive — and he had it. Suddenly, I realized why I hated

Because he was free.

I could feel it in the way he survived. His existence had more flavor to it. It brought a sense of urgency to my blandness. I wanted to season him all over my life. I wanted more.

I could feel it.

the yearning

the emptiness

the void

It burned me to admit he made me feel inadequate. It made me hot; turned up my temperature. I was jealous of his freedom and I wanted to harness it, reign it in, and store it in my chest. Keep some for myself and never give it back — especially not to him.

I needed him more than he needed himself.

Sadly, there was no obvious way to take him from who he was. I would have to go through him to steal him.

Sex was the only strategy; the only way to feed on his essence and extract it. One night. That was all I needed to transmute him into my auric field and make liberty a part of my DNA. My bedroom became a battleground.

I took him to war.

He erupted into my DNA.

I stored his climax in my cells.

I died in the heat of passion and rose like a Phoenix in the ashes of sexual gratification. Leaving a pile of bones on the bedsheets where one hell of a man once laid.

© Linda Sharp 2023. All Rights Reserved.

…

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for giving my words your time. If you love my work and want to support it you can also tip me below. Be safe❤

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Alice Alinari on Unsplash