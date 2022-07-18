Every now and then the Fab Hub suggests that I write a post about how awesome he is. I honestly don’t know if he’s totally serious or kidding because he thinks I won’t actually do it.

Sometimes, though, an opportunity presents itself and you just gotta take it.

The Fab Hub is indeed awesome for many reasons. I probably don’t tell him that often enough. And I’m sure I don’t tell him often enough that all these years later, I still have a terrible crush on him.

Why? Happy to tell you…

He is a man of his word. When the Fab Hub says something, he means it. Period. OK, when he promises to replace the light bulb in the foyer and it takes two weeks until it actually happens, well… But when it comes to the big stuff, things that really matter, he means what he says. If he tells you he believes something or will do something, it’s a guaranteed truth.

He is awesome because he puts up with me. This is for real. I am a pain in the tuchus. I know it. If I were my Husband, I would drive me insane. But this man is the epitome of patience and tolerance. He is even-tempered and slow to anger. Thank God.

He is one of the greatest Dads I have ever known. I am very aware that there are fathers in the world who are pretty bad at their job of Dad. But the Fab Hub adores Kidzilla. He would do absolutely anything for her and he treats her like a little lady. He goes on every dress-shopping excursion and takes her on Zilla-Fab Dad dates. He even lets her have the last bite of his favorite food and smear his glasses when she kisses him. Well done, Dad.

He is kind to Rotten Cats and other animals. My husband is nice to animals of all varieties. He is appreciative of their beauty, their vulnerability, and respectful of their needs. Not everyone is. In his interactions with the Rotten Cats and in the way he takes care of them, it is clear that he has a heart as big as the sky and a respect for all living things.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

He does chores around the house even though cleaning is probably his least favorite thing to do. Ever. Nobody likes cleaning. (OK, except maybe my Mom…) Fab Hub would never choose to spend a day cleaning just for the joy of clean house smell. But when there is a job to be done, he does it without complaining and he does it well.

He makes the best coffee on the planet every morning. I have not made a pot of coffee since we met. I am a coffee lover, but for some reason can’t make a pot that tastes good. I am bad at coffee. Fab Hub, however, is awesome. Currently, Fab Hub also makes my breakfast and packs my lunch every morning. These are not his favorite jobs. In fact, Fab Hub hates packing lunches and it’s supposed to be my job. But while we are in this strange little job-hunting role-reversal phase, Fab Hub makes sure I get out the door every morning with everything I need for the day.

He eats healthy food because I ask him to. When we first met, this man enjoyed a pretty steady diet of bachelor food: canned soup, mac and cheese from a box, steak sandwiches, and take-out food. Over the last decade or so, he has become much more willing to try new and different foods and to eat things that are better for his health. He is sincerely appreciative of a good meal and always shows it. But the fact that he will willingly choose something healthy? Priceless for so many reasons.

He cleans the cat box. And the cat puke. And everything else gross I don’t want to do. When we adopted the Rotten Cats, the deal was that he had cat box duty. I agreed to pet them and brush them every once in a while. Before Kidzilla was born, we agreed that since I can’t handle puke and he can’t handle poop diapers, he would do all vomit duty and I would do all poop duty. (This was a spectacular deal…kids eventually stop pooping in their pants; they puke forever. Heh heh.) But as it turns out, the Fab Dad has managed to pull all horrendous poop duties where Kidzilla is concerned (and we have had some fantastic ones) as well as puke. He also does bugs, shower drains, and clogged toilets. This guy’s a keeper.

He knows how to enjoy the simple things in life. Sunsets, visits to the zoo, a quiet Saturday at home, listening to music, a glass of good Scotch, a warm cat on his feet, or the sound of Zilla sleeping… He knows how to live in the moment and appreciate the beauty of the world around him. He enjoys doing many things, but he is also often content to just be.

The Fab Hub is quite possibly the nicest guy I have ever met. He is polite, pleasant, and always kind. Even under circumstances under which others would crack, Fab Hub has never been anything less than a complete gentleman. Long before we weren’t dating, he offered me an umbrella in a pouring rainstorm. I think I might have fallen for him in that moment. (Shh…don’t tell.) He still offers me umbrellas in the rain and lots of other noble, courtly gestures. Chivalry is not dead, ladies. It lives in my house.

So, Fab Hub, this one’s for you…because you really are awesome. And that’s why I’ve still got quite a crush on you.

—

Previously Published on meaningofme.com

—

Shutterstock image