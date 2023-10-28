An ode to my one true love:

You and I have been together for a long time.

A very long time, the days and months merging to years.

Decades, even.

Sometimes, time lessens the attachment one may feel.

But not with true love.

Despite the many years you have been in my life,

I feel motivated to sing your praises today.

To shout from the rooftops how much you mean to me.

How you can light up any day, just by being present.

The way my heart quickens at the thought of you.

When I know I will get to hold your warmth close to me,

I feel the glow of happiness in my core.

I can’t imagine going even half a day without you.

Dear Lord, I can’t even begin to express how much you mean to me.

Words cannot do my feelings justice.

I have to admit that just the thought of you,

in this moment, has me eager to reach for you,

filling my hands with the comfort only you can provide.

Coffee, don’t ever leave me.

—

