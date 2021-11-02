My Partner Cheated on Me

Relationships are undoubtedly complicated. When you need someone and fall in love, everything seems perfect. After the honeymoon period is over, things start to change. Some people are good at working out their differences, and others struggle to do so. One of the most challenging situations a relationship can endure is one partner cheating on the other. Infidelity can strain a romantic connection or destroy it.

In the end, the question is, can you forgive someone after they cheat on you?

Why do people cheat?

There are many reasons why people cheat on one another. Here are some of them:

Boredom: It could be as simple as boredom in the relationship. Once things feel routine, they might feel boring. A person could stray from the connection to feel the excitement that they once felt with their Partner.

Not feeling understood: Another reason that people cheat is that they don’t like their partner “gets” them. Even though you have someone who loves you, it doesn’t mean it’s a healthy dynamic. The person you’re with might not get you. As a result of this isolated feeling, you turn to someone else to fulfill that need.

Intimacy problems: Yet another reason people cheat could have to do with a lack of intimacy in the relationship. Perhaps the sex is unsatisfying, and one person seeks sexual fulfillment with someone outside of their relationship or marriage.

The bottom line is people cheat because they are unhappy in their relationship. Rather than stray, it’s healthier to confront unhappiness. Avoidance will only prolong suffering.

Have an awkward conversation

Some people cheat because the alternative is scary. Confronting the idea that your relationship is in trouble may be intimidating, especially if you dislike confrontation. Some people prefer to put their heads in the sand and pretend like everything is okay with their Partner. Unfortunately, that does not lead to happiness. You can learn to live with the secret of infidelity, but it is not good for your mental health or your Partner‘s well-being. When you’re complacent about cheating in your relationship, you are living a lie; whether you’re the one being unfaithful or your Partner is having an affair. That’s why it’s crucial to have a conversation with your Partner about your issues with infidelity. It will bring up some feelings in both of you, but it’s better than repressing them. One thing to keep in mind is that you don’t have to play the blame game when you speak to them. Don’t make it about what they’re doing wrong. Stick with sharing your feelings and why you are unhappy. And you can explain that things need to change and ask them if they’re open to working on the relationship. It’s good to focus on how you feel so that your partner doesn’t feel attacked. If you don’t feel comfortable bringing these sensitive topics up with them alone, you can seek the help of a licensed therapist.

What if you don’t feel safe bringing up problems in the relationship?

Above all else, your physical and emotional safety matters the most. There are instances when it doesn’t feel safe to bring up problems in your relationship. If you are in a relationship with someone who is abusive, you might feel scared to talk about the issues. That may be another reason that you cheated on your Partner. You want out of the relationship because it is not healthy or safe for you, but you don’t feel like you can leave. It can feel awful to be trapped in an unhealthy, abusive relationship. In this circumstance, think of your safety first. Instead of talking to your Partner about what’s going on, confide in a friend or family member and tell them that you need help. It’s okay to admit that something is wrong, and you want to get out of a relationship and guidance and support. If you feel you cannot talk to anyone in your social network, you can talk about your problems with a licensed therapist. Therapy is a great place for you to work on your individual issues and get clarity on how to exit an abusive relationship. A licensed therapist can support you through these challenges.

Couples therapy for infidelity

One place that you can talk about infidelity is with a couples therapist. If you haven’t admitted to your Partner that you’ve created, this is a safe place to talk about these issues. A licensed therapist wants to help you and your partner work through these concerns. You can decide later if you’re going to stay together or not. Seeing couples therapy is a wonderful way to explore trust issues, communication blocks, and more. Sometimes you get to the point in a relationship where it doesn’t seem like you can solve the problems on your own. It’s okay to reach out to a professional to help you bridge the gap between the two of you. Remote counseling can be a great option for individuals and couples. Some online therapy practices use cognitive behavioral therapy to teach individuals and couples strategies to curb negative thinking. CBT tools help individuals see the world in a more positive light.

Online counseling is a safe and secure way to get individual therapy and relationship counseling. An online therapist is a convenient source of support. Visit with a mental health professional from the safety of your home. It can be comforting to stay in a familiar environment when you’re undergoing couples counseling. That way, you don’t have to leave where you feel most safe to talk about these issues. Whatever your problems, whether it’s infidelity or lack of intimacy, a couples therapist is a wonderful person to support you during this time. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help so that you can be happy.

Photo credit: iStock