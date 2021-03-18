Myanmar Illustrators Unite To Distribute Protest Art for Free

By The Stand News

A group of 30 artists from Myanmar uploaded more than a hundred protest posters to the website yangon.design for free print and use by those rallying against the military coup.

In an interview with The Stand News, a representative of the artist’s collective said:

Like all other Myanmar citizens, artists want to contribute to the national struggle… [we] can assist other protesters with our art. [Protesters] can bring the posters to the streets or hang them on walls.

The collective noticed that protesters were bringing placards with the illustrators’ art to demonstrations, and indeed many artists had shared their poster designs online for free.

However, these efforts so far have been decentralized, something the new website would like to amend. “We want to build a platform and collect high-quality designs for public access,” the collective representative told The Stand News.

Yangon.design was launched about two weeks ago. Once admins spot relevant protest poster designs circulating online, they will contact the artist and secure an agreement for distributing design.

The posters have attracted the attention of the “Milk Tea Alliance” online:

Through the protest artworks, viewers can develop an understanding of Myanmar people’s aspirations. Below is a selection of posters with brief explainers:

Photo credit: Screen capture from yangon.design.