Name Your Star

Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night fearful of my fears.

What if I do not succeed?

What if I let my family down?

What if I am not good enough?

What if I am not enough?

When I realize that my mind is playing tricks again…

When I realize that my filthy lying brain is up to no good again…

When I realize that I am safe again…

I relax.

I am safe.

It is natural to feel disconnected. Our ego, our pride, our arrogance does its best to create separation.

To make us feel separate, alone, isolated.

Lies.

All lies.

At times I feel like I am my only strength, my only advocate, my only resource.

If I am to succeed, I am my only hope.

I feel like I am the center of the universe, and I am my only friend.

Alone.

Lies.

When I begin to feel disconnected I step outside.

I isolate to connect.

I isolate to realize that I already have it all.

I step outside at night and glance up at the stars.

I see millions of stars. Stars forever.

All in a single sky.

I might be my own main character. I might be the center of my own universe.

But I am not the center of the universe.

I am a player. I have a role. A lead role.

My role is important. It is key to making everything else work.

Everyone else feeds off of me, takes cues from me.

Delivers their lines, hits their mark because of me.

And I feed off of everyone else the same.

We are all important.

A large dance. That is what life is. A dance, in a big playground.

We are here to dance, to play, to have fun.

To glide and twirl, just like everyone else.

And others need us to glide and twirl, just as we need them.

One big dance. Many lead players. All significant. All in unison.

Together.

I like to step outside at night to gain perspective.

I look up at the stars, the vast sky, and I realize that I am part of a bigger dance.

I am never alone.

I am a player in a beautiful, glorious dance, on which we all depend on each other to glide and twirl, in a steady flow.

We are never alone.

We might feel alone.

But we are never alone.

There is never a single star in the sky. There are millions. You might

only focus on a single star.

You might even call that star by your own name.

But just because you only focus on that star does not mean it is the only star in the sky.

You are never alone.

The stars are dancing. They are majestic, bright, and significant.

Each star playing its own part in lighting up the night sky.

We are stars on earth. Significant. With key roles.

On the next clear night, glance up at the night sky. Pick out a star.

A single star.

Name that star. Call it your name. That star represents you for the rest of your life.

You picked that star for a reason. It attracted your attention intentionally.

That star is you.

Notice its brilliance. Power. Radiance. Strength.

Notice its significance.

Now, look at all of the other stars in the sky.

They represent your fellow humans and appear just as brilliant, powerful, radiant, strong, and significant.

We are all in this life together. We need to dance together to make up the miraculous sky.

We depend on each other. Feed off of each other.

We each have a role. We are all key players.

Today, feel into your significance.

Dance, glide, and twirl. It is your role.

Your light shines in the sky.

Shine brightly.

Once you shine, you’ll never want to stop.

The world needs you at your best. Your best dance.

Your best performance. High-Performance.

Pick your star, and let others see your light – even from millions of miles away.

—

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

Photo credit: Shutterstock