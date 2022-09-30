Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Narcissists and the Twin Fantasy

Narcissists and the Twin Fantasy

The Rethinking Narcissism Video Series with Dr. Craig Malkin

by Leave a Comment

You’ve no doubt come across extroverted narcissists. That’s the kind of narcissist you’re used to hearing about, the one about whom all the fuss is made. They’re loud, vain, and easy to spot. They flaunt their money and possessions, scramble to be the center of attention at every occasion, ruthlessly jockey to rise through the ranks at their office. But narcissism manifests itself in other ways, as well. An intense drive to feel special can yield two other types of narcissistic behavior: introverted and communal.

Introverted narcissists (also called “vulnerable,” “covert,” or “hypersensitive” in scientific literature) are just as convinced that they’re better than others as any other narcissist, but they fear criticism so viscerally that they shy away from, and even seem panicked by, people and attention. Their outward timidity and wariness makes them easily mistaken for self-effacers at the far left of the spectrum who lack any drive to feel special at all. But what makes them different from echoists, who fear seeming narcissistic in anyway, is that they don’t feel inferior. They believe they harbor unrecognized intelligence and hidden gifts; they see themselves as more understanding of, and more attuned to, the intricacies of the world around them. In self-report, they agree with such statements as I feel that I am temperamentally different from most people. To an observer, these people appear fragile and hypersensitive. In conversation, they’re apt to jump on a misplaced word, or a change in tone, or a brief glance away, and demand What did you mean by that? or Why are you turning away? There’s an angry insistence to introverted narcissists: they seethe with bitterness over the world’s “refusal” to recognize their special gifts.

Communal narcissists, a type more recently identified by researchers, aren’t focused on standing out, being the best writer or most accomplished dancer or the most misunderstood or overlooked genius. Instead, they regard themselves as especially nurturing, understanding, and empathic. They proudly announce how much they give to charity or how little they spend on themselves. They trap you in the corner at a party and whisper excitedly about how thoughtful they’ve been to their grieving next-door neighbor: Thats me—Im a born listener! They believe themselves better than the rest of humanity, but cherish their status as givers, not takers. They happily agree with such statements as I am the most helpful person I know and I will be well known for the good deeds I have done.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As you can see, not all narcissists look and sound alike and, no doubt, we’ll discover even more than these three variations over time. But remember—regardless of their differences, they all share one overriding motivation: each and every one of them desperately clings to feeling special. They just do it in different ways.

In this series of videos, drawing form my research and concepts in Rethinking Narcissism, I’ll be explaining many aspects of narcissism that you haven’t heard before, including how it affects intimate relationships.

Most of what I share people find surprising, but ultimately, they also find it infinitely reassuring.

In healthy relationships, the twin fantasy can be a fun way to find, imagine, and celebrate similarities and points of agreement; but with a narcissist there’s no room to acknowledge, let alone, enjoy any differences within the fantasy.  In this video, I discuss how narcissists rigidly engage in the twin fantasy and describe a test to alert you to red flags in the early stages of a relationship.

 

Partially excerpted from Dr. Craig Malkin’s book, Rethinking Narcissism

 

Take the free research-validated test to see where you fall on the narcissism spectrum

 

Previously published on YouTube

Shutterstock image

About Dr. Craig Malkin

Dr. Craig Malkin, author of the internationally acclaimed Rethinking Narcissism, is a clinical psychologist, and Lecturer for Harvard Medical School with 30 years of experience helping individuals, couples, and families. His articles, advice, and insights on relationships and narcissism have appeared in newspapers and magazines such as Time, The New York Times, The Sunday Times, Psychology Today, Women’s Health, Huffington Post and Happen Magazine, as well as countless other popular print and online media outlets. He’s also been featured multiple times on NPR, CBS Radio, the Oprah Winfrey Network channel, appeared on various local morning shows, and been a guest on many radio stations here and abroad. Dr. Malkin is president and director of the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based YM Psychotherapy and Consultation, Inc., which provides psychotherapy and evidence-based couples workshops. You can find him at drcraigmalkin.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x