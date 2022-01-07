Natasha T. Miller – How To Come Out and Stay Out [Video]

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

cracks up your skull like the punch line

of a bad tracy morgan joke look down at

know exactly what time it was when god

has been waiting years to laugh at when

you get up the next day

you wear the word like an

back at every homophobe that tries to

you’ll never be invited to tell the kid

curious about your gender that you are

or a girl you were born a hate crime an

you will be thrown off with airplanes to

being in love out of church for being

banned from sports to be an open rate by

more american they will cross streets to

and dlc will still say

are not the same so when you leave home

make sure your picture is exactly how

you would like to be remembered

just in case you return as someone else

or not at all

and when the footsteps behind you start

and the ground starts to sound like a

arms like your back is a bull’s eye and

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

