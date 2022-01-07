Get Daily Email
Natasha T. Miller – How To Come Out and Stay Out [Video]

You’ll never be invited to tell the kid curious about your gender that you are not a boy or a girl

By Button Poetry

.

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
if you are
00:03
out always wear a watch
00:06
when the unexpected hit from a pipe
00:09
cracks up your skull like the punch line
00:11
of a bad tracy morgan joke look down at
00:13
your wrists
00:14
know exactly what time it was when god
00:17
treated you like a joke his bloody sense
00:19
of humor
00:19
has been waiting years to laugh at when
00:21
your father’s fists
00:23
leave your face all dark and cratered
00:25
you get up the next day
00:26
you wear the word like an
00:28
expensive pair of sunglasses
00:30
carry sakia’s gun and your mouth shoot
00:32
back at every homophobe that tries to
00:34
ruin you
00:34
with their words bring a fruitcake to
00:36
every christmas party
00:38
you’ll never be invited to tell the kid
00:41
curious about your gender that you are
00:44
not a boy
00:45
or a girl you were born a hate crime an
00:48
ant
00:48
under a magnifying glass a reason to be
00:51
burned
00:51
you will be thrown off with airplanes to
00:53
being in love out of church for being
00:55
yourself
00:56
banned from sports to be an open rate by
00:58
the military to seem
00:59
more american they will cross streets to
01:02
not share a sidewalk with you
01:04
die of thirst before drinking from a
01:06
water fountain that you
01:07
use throw cocktails through your colors
01:10
and dlc will still say
01:12
this ain’t no civil rights movement
01:14
dying over being gay and picking cotton
01:17
are not the same so when you leave home
01:19
make sure your picture is exactly how
01:22
you would like to be remembered
01:24
just in case you return as someone else
01:26
or not at all
01:27
and when the footsteps behind you start
01:29
to get closer
01:31
and the ground starts to sound like a
01:33
gun range you open your
01:34
arms like your back is a bull’s eye and
01:36
a god is the target
01:38
imagine death a comedy club
01:41
you’ll soon headline each bullet an
01:44
inside joke told jess to you
01:56
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

