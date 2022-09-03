Navigating a Big Move After a Breakup

If you’re going through a breakup, you understand how challenging this is on its own. However, if you couple working through a breakup with moving, there’s a whole different level of difficulty and unexpectedness. It’s probably one of the most emotionally, physically, and mentally draining experiences you could go through.

You can process the feelings, logistics, and stress of both events simultaneously with a few intentional actions. Here is a list of tips for moving post-breakup and staying mentally well and connected throughout the process.

Determine if Moving Is the Right Decision

Whether you’re moving somewhere new on your own or back home with family or loved ones following a breakup, you must ensure it’s the right decision to help you move forward in your life.

Ask yourself the following questions to determine if moving is the right decision for you:

What would I gain from moving?

What positives can come from staying where I am?

Is personal safety a factor in moving?

Do I have enough support to move?

How quickly can I set up a network in a new location?

Why do I feel like this is the right decision for me?

Moving is a huge decision. Don’t do it solely because you’re trying to get away from a place that reminds you of a love you once had. Instead, reflect and thoroughly answer the above questions to determine if moving is the right choice.

Evaluate Where You Are Mentally and Emotionally

According to this poll by YouGovAmerica, over half of the respondents polled (58%) agree that breakups are usually dramatic and/or messy. The worst part about a terrible breakup experience is that it can tear you up emotionally and hinder your mental health.

It’s essential to evaluate your mental and emotional health to ensure moving is appropriate. The last thing you want to do is make an impulsive, emotional decision to move. Instead, you should approach the big decision with a clear head and heart.

It’s also essential to evaluate where you are mentally and emotionally to define the next steps in your healing process. You must work through the breakup, whether it’s with professional help or a dedicated mindfulness routine.

If you determine moving is the right choice for you, the next step is organizing and preparing for it.

Organize and Prepare for Your Move

You can ensure moving after a breakup is manageable when you organize and prepare for it. Not only can you nurture what you’re experiencing emotionally, but you’ll also be able to move without it being overwhelmingly stressful.

The first step is researching the area you want to move to. Visit the places you’re interested in and take your time making a decision.

Once you’ve settled on your new home, prepare for the move. Organize the following details:

When move-in day will be

How you will pack gradually

When you will give notice at your current residence

When you will notify utility offices and businesses you work with

When you will set up cable and other amenities

How many trips it will take to complete the move

If anyone is helping you unpack and settle in

If you need to sell, recycle, or donate items

If you’re hiring movers or getting help from loved ones

It’s also a good idea to visit your new neighborhood before the move.

Visit Your Neighborhood Beforehand

You should’ve already visited where you’ll live, but what about the surrounding neighborhood? You should immerse yourself in the area before you move so that it’s easier to transition.

Visit local shops, restaurants, and bars. Meet locals and engage in meaningful conversations with business owners. Experience the nightlife as well as the activities offered during the day. It’s all about easing the transition by connecting yourself to the community.

It’s also essential to create a community with your new neighbors once you settle into your new home.

Create Community With Your New Neighbors

No one should have to navigate moving after a breakup alone. If you create a community with your new neighbors, you won’t have to.

You must create great relationships with your neighbors to help make where you live a safe space. You can depend on your neighbors to watch your home and your back.

Your neighborhood community also allows you to interact and build genuine friendships with people, which perpetuates empathy and happiness—-both of which you need to navigate this experience healthily.

The first step in becoming friends with your neighbors is letting them know you’re there. Spend as much time outside as you can in your yard, in the nearby park, or walking trail. Attend community events. Or host a few yourself.

To navigate a breakup and move simultaneously, you must also take the first step toward better mental and emotional health.

Take the First Step Toward Better Mental and Emotional Health

Whether you understand why the breakup happened or need more time to flesh out how you’re feeling, it’s essential to take a step toward healing.

If you want to start with self-care and dedicate time to mindfulness and meditation, do that. If it’s rediscovering an old passion or project, do that. Or, if you think enlisting the help of a professional is the best option for restoring your mental and emotional health, take that route.

Consider Getting Back Into the Dating Scene

As much as you put your last partner on a pedestal, there is still hope and opportunity for love even better than the last. You can get back into the dating scene to help you become comfortable with intimacy again.

But dating again and resuming intimacy with another person isn’t something to take lightly. If you choose the wrong person to do it with, it can absolutely impact your mental health and cause you not to want to engage again.

You must ensure you’re in a place emotionally and mentally to do so without falling into toxic patterns. So, no rebounds and irresponsible sexual encounters. Instead, ensure you’re completely healed from the trauma of your last relationship and breakup before dating someone new.

Conclusion

Your decision to move after a big breakup is an honorable one. However, taking steps that allow you to nurture your holistic health and settle into a new living situation simultaneously is essential. You can start with the seven tips above.

