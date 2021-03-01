Negative Comments Put You Down and Control You in Your Relationships

Have you been told that no one will ever love you? Has your significant other told you that others are nice to your face and talk behind your back? Are these comments beginning to make you question yourself?

Do you understand the reason for these statements and how they impact you? If someone wants to keep you and be sure you don’t leave them, they will tell you what is wrong with you to make your question your value. Put-downs and negative comments are used effectively to control you and keep you scared of leaving.

This video identifies the feelings and thoughts you are having when you are in a manipulative and controlling relationship.

