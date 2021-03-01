Get Daily Email
Negative Comments Put You Down and Control You in Your Relationships

Live your true life perspectives with Ashley Berges

Have you been told that no one will ever love you? Has your significant other told you that others are nice to your face and talk behind your back? Are these comments beginning to make you question yourself?

Do you understand the reason for these statements and how they impact you? If someone wants to keep you and be sure you don’t leave them, they will tell you what is wrong with you to make your question your value. Put-downs and negative comments are used effectively to control you and keep you scared of leaving.

This video identifies the feelings and thoughts you are having when you are in a manipulative and controlling relationship.

Want to work with me, schedule a session today: https://www.ashleyberges.com/coaching-sessions​

 

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

