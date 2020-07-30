Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Never Stop Laughing

Never Stop Laughing

As parents, we spend a lot of time thinking about the things that we used to take for granted.

by Leave a Comment

As parents, we spend a lot of time thinking about the things that we used to take for granted. Spare time, sleep, money. The unconditional love we receive in return is a trade that we never (rarely) regret, but I think that there may be something else that they give that maybe we don’t appreciate enough. Their laughter.

Last summer we attended a picnic where the median age was just north of fifty. My daughter was the only child but had no problem finding ways to amuse herself. She ate a few pounds of chicken wings, swam in their pool, ( after waiting twenty minutes of course ) and had her first ride in a golf cart. She talked to anybody that would listen and coerced several adults into playing catch with her. She sang and she danced and she laughed, enjoying herself with the lack of inhibition only seen in small children and drunkards.

To me, it was just another day, life with a carefree extroverted little girl living a life I’m occasionally jealous of.

To others though, she was a revelation, a reminder of innocence long forgotten. Several different people were overheard commenting about how fantastic, how life-affirming, listening to the laughter of a child can be.

It’s something that I’ll confess to not really having given a lot of thought to before. We all want our children to be happy, laughter being a pretty strong indicator that they are at that given moment, and a pretty fair definition of the word “love” is finding joy in the happiness of another, but I’m not sure I really appreciate just how beneficial to my overall mood and temperament being around this little goofball really is.

When my wife and I first started dating not many people, ourselves included, expected it to last very long. Twelve years later we are still going strong and I think an important aspect of our success is that we laugh. We laugh at ourselves, we laugh at each other and we laugh at the kids. We laugh at a lot of things that most people probably wouldn’t find all that funny and a lot of things that probably really aren’t.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I don’t do life advice here, and I certainly don’t do relationship advice. I know that not everyone has the benefit of living in a household that some days resembles some sort of weird Three Stooges remake, but surround yourself with people that laugh, that make you laugh.

My daughter is at an age where the whole world seems put here purely for her amusement and I love it. I don’t want her to ever lose that, to never stop laughing.

Previously published on thirstydaddy.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Jeremy Barnes

Jeremy Barnes is a forty-something husband and father to a 7-year-old and and a 19-year-old. When he isn't blogging about family and parenting at Thirsty Daddy, Jeremy works as an X-Ray technologist, complains about the Red Sox, and chases lost golf balls. He can be found on Twitter @jermbarnes and @thirstydaddy.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x