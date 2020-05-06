Never will I understand the need for most politicians to represent a collective of thoughts, instead of the people who elected them.

Never will I understand how in 2020, science and facts are thrown out in favour of groundless fictions in unproven faith.

Never again will I understand the need to consume animals in order to survive and be healthy. I am living proof that it’s just not necessary.

Never will I understand people who cannot view animals as sentient beings.

Never will I understand ignorance and irresponsibility.

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: iStock