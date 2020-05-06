Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Never Will I Understand

Never Will I Understand

Never will I understand the need for most politicians to represent a collective of thoughts, instead of the people who elected them.

by Leave a Comment

Never will I understand the need for most politicians to represent a collective of thoughts, instead of the people who elected them.

Never will I understand how in 2020, science and facts are thrown out in favour of groundless fictions in unproven faith.

Never again will I understand the need to consume animals in order to survive and be healthy. I am living proof that it’s just not necessary.

Never will I understand people who cannot view animals as sentient beings.

Never will I understand ignorance and irresponsibility.

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


Photo credit: iStock

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.