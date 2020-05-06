Never will I understand the need for most politicians to represent a collective of thoughts, instead of the people who elected them.
Never will I understand how in 2020, science and facts are thrown out in favour of groundless fictions in unproven faith.
Never again will I understand the need to consume animals in order to survive and be healthy. I am living proof that it’s just not necessary.
Never will I understand people who cannot view animals as sentient beings.
Never will I understand ignorance and irresponsibility.
—
This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock
Leave a Reply
.