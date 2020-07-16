New Laser X Blaster for the Holidays!

Hope you’re staying safe and healthy in this crazy world we’re living in right now Geek Nation!

During this long summer with many of the family activities we counted upon no longer available, I’m constantly looking for fun, active outdoor backyard diversions.

My friends at NSI International, are coming out with awesome new Laser X blasters for the holidays! They’ll be in stores at the end of the summer, and review samples should be available soon!

LASER X REVOLUTION DOUBLE BLASTERS



Laser X Revolution is like having a laser tag arena in your own backyard! Blast opponents up to 300’ away – inside or out, in darkness or bright sunlight. Choose from more than 20 team colors to light up your blaster! Blaster beams go through windows and strategically bounce off walls and mirrors to hit opponents, while quick-slide reload keeps the action going. (No more having to flick the wrist that’s holding the blaster!) Advanced sensors allow an interactive voice “coach” to offer tips and tricks throughout the game. All Laser X gear works together. Games can include unlimited players. Check out the awesome reveal trailer below – Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

They are also coming out with new LASER X MICRO BLASTERS! I don’t have pictures yet, but they are just 5 inches — perfect for tiny hands, and kids won’t need to wear receiver vests. The sensors are built into the blasters themselves! They blast 100 feet and are a nice, portable size for games on-the-go!

In the coming weeks, I’ll be reviewing both of these blasters, If you’ve seen my review of the Morph, “Toy Review: Laser X Double Morph Blasters” you should check it out!

Laser X has grown into a whole line of blasters that all work with eachother and are backwardly comparable!





Right now, LASER X is the #1 best-selling home laser tag game! And they’ve repeatedly been named a “hot toy” for the holiday season both in the states and overseas (by industry leaders such as The Toy Insider, TTPM, Smyths in the UK …).

Finally, Laser X is a great way to stay at home and have fun with the people in one’s COVID circle!



We can’t go to a laser tag arena right now, but we can definitely bring the thrill of the game to our homes!

All art -NSI International