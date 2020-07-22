Nighty Night

By Omeleto

Tim has joined a sleep study being held overnight in a laboratory. The great irony, though, is that he just can’t fall asleep once he settles in. The setting is too strange, the machines they’ve hooked him up to are too uncomfortable and it’s odd being in a new, unfamiliar place in the middle of the night.

Tim then enlists the help of the overnight technician — his only human companion during the session — to help him acclimate to the place and fall asleep. And amidst the strange setting and the nocturnal timeframe, the two make an odd but genuine connection.

Writer-director Matt Porter’s endearingly offbeat dramedy is essentially a slice-of-life narrative, dropping two disparate souls into a rarefied setting and situation and watching them bumble their way into a moment of friendship. Through a masterful yet deceptively simple command of craft and a compassionate eye and ear for the nuances of human neediness and vulnerability, it achieves a unique and captivating tone: it feels very much like an off-kilter, isolated yet oddly vivid incident in the middle of the night, where time and logic work just slightly different than during the day, and there is a patina of the unreal over everything that seems almost fable-like.

Deft, pitch-perfect and affectionately ironic writing forms the bedrock of the narrative, building with wit and economy two ordinary yet utterly individual characters. These characters exist in a skillfully evoked netherworld of urban quiet and isolation, and the images of empty hallways and somehow sleepy-seeming buildings have a spooky, gentle magic to them that captures the melancholy and mystery of deep night.

Tim, played by improv star Chris Gethard, is a knot of mannerisms, worries and anxieties, but he is also more than just “quirky.” Though we don’t know much about him outside of the film’s scope, his fears and stresses are genuine, and his distress at being unable to sleep is both childish yet relatable. His technician foil, played with droll stoicism by Zack Cherry, plays off him with equal parts resignation and slight annoyance. But when the technician finally hears Tim out and meets him halfway, the result is something both beautifully simple and magically rare: a moment of “being there” for someone when they need comfort and just a little help.

“Nighty Night” could be called modest and unassuming, and there is a kind of observational quality in its stillness and quiet. And with its lack of twists, shocks, high concepts, gimmicks, one-line zingers or relentless witty banter, its sense of humor is firmly on the character-based side, making it one of the subtler entrants in its genre.

But that doesn’t dull the power of its warmth or sweetness. By keeping its focus on the oddly ordinary, “Nighty Night” somehow extends the spirit of its generosity and good humor to anyone else who is oddly ordinary — which, of course, is all of us. And all of us may need a moment when we simply need someone to be there as a kind witness to our struggles — as major or minor as they may be. When those moments happen, they may be fleeting or temporary, but they are no less incandescent.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:22

[Music]

00:31

Wi-Fi years it helps detect clenching

00:35

teeth granny I’m just worried about the

00:37

story and honestly

00:39

snoring wakes my wife up I mean that my

00:42

wife wakes me up comes a whole cycle

00:45

this is a comprehensive sleep study so

00:48

we’ll monitor for obstructive sleep

00:49

apnea and then if anything else shows up

00:52

on the test will see it and you can

00:54

discuss it with your doctor you’re not a

00:57

doctor I’m the overnight technician so

01:01

more like a nurse

01:09

[Music]

01:14

ready to sleep actually could you uh did

01:19

you move mighty closer to me

01:27

[Music]

01:38

feel free to go to sleep without him

01:41

okay goodnight Jeffrey

02:11

Jeffrey hello yes nothing okay I’m

02:25

having a little trouble well you don’t

02:29

have to go to sleep right away you could

02:31

read or watch TV what I said I didn’t

02:39

bring a book

02:40

do you want more tea yes sorry

02:54

speaker thing was just kind of freaking

02:57

me up do you need something more pillows

03:01

no I’m good on on pillows actually

03:03

brought this pillow from home this is my

03:05

pillow lady on the phone said that that

03:07

was okay so I brought my pillow okay I

03:12

just got like restless brain you know

03:16

it’s actually worse fun my wife’s not

03:19

around it’s kind of like a restless leg

03:22

thing you know what’s your opinion

03:24

restless leg syndrome real sort of real

03:26

thing look under these conditions it can

03:29

be a little hard for some people to fall

03:31

asleep but I assure you everyone does

03:35

everyone sooner or later everyone falls

03:39

asleep okay let me know if you need

03:44

anything thank you goodnight Jeffrey

03:49

goodnight

04:22

Jeffrey what is it can you just come on

04:39

you’re not even trying

04:40

no I did I tried I promise yeah it’s

04:43

just why is the light on when I went to

04:45

drink some of my tea and then this thing

04:48

fell off I tried to put back on but I

04:51

used certainly

04:59

I watched a little TV like he suggested

05:02

didn’t help the world man it is messed

05:08

up huh sure is you think we’re gonna be

05:14

okay that mean you personally like

05:17

collectively I think we’re all right I

05:23

think people are pretty resilient we’ve

05:27

been through worse yeah and this time we

05:31

at least have our little phones to

05:34

distract us right yeah that helps

05:40

okay ready

05:42

come on glasses off get comfortable

05:48

cool good night Tim

06:05

[Music]

06:23

[Music]

06:49

don’t be mad god damn it

06:52

though you’ve been awake this whole time

06:53

I might have fallen asleep for a minute

06:56

or two but listen man you gotta just

07:01

clear your head okay

07:02

like think about nothing or count sheep

07:06

count anything just you gotta power down

07:09

I can’t I’m wrapped in all these wires

07:12

man I’m gonna teach I’m like an animal

07:14

in a cage let it go let’s sleep happened

07:19

cuz if you don’t fall asleep then you

07:21

have to come back in and then we have to

07:23

go through all of this again are you

07:25

here every night I’m here every night

07:27

we’re open except Mondays I can’t do

07:30

Mondays how can I help you right now

07:33

like what can I do do you need more tea

07:36

can’t you just like tell me something

07:40

what does that mean you know just like

07:43

talk to me but anything you read from

07:48

your book reading me your book out loud

07:50

no you don’t want to hear from this it’s

07:52

not what is it it’s set in the larger

07:55

dune universe not familiar you are with

07:57

doing universe dune yes it’s a book and

08:00

if you don’t understand dune you can’t

08:02

get it you have to like there’s a lot do

08:06

you have to know to even get this deep

08:07

it’s like so then just make something up

08:12

I’m not your babysitter man I went to

08:14

school for this you told me you’re not a

08:16

doctor I have a certificate in

08:19

polysomnography technology do you need

08:22

me to bring up the Wikipedia look do you

08:29

promise to actually try and go to sleep

08:38

once upon a time there was an owl named

08:43

Tim not me that pick it different it

08:46

can’t be me no requests man okay so

08:50

there was this owl named Brian and Brian

08:56

always wanted to be a real boy and Brian

09:00

also had a really hard time sleeping

09:02

because owls are nocturnal and so he

09:07

would like be up all night doing his owl

09:10

stuff and then when it was time to go to

09:12

bed the world would be waking up and the

09:15

Sun is coming up and all the other

09:17

animals are fighting and making noises

09:19

and scratching on logs outside and he

09:23

just couldn’t go to sleep so one night

09:26

Brian is like I’m gonna go see what’s

09:29

going on so he leaves his house during

09:31

the day which is a big deal for him and

09:34

he’s kind of exploring and at first he’s

09:37

like he’s having fun and then he he

09:40

meets this shrew shrew ya shrew I don’t

09:44

know what shrew is she was like a mouse

09:46

it’s not a bird no an owl is a bird you

09:49

know I know and I was a shrew is more

09:52

like a kind of critter

09:53

so the taming of the shrew was about a

09:55

mouse no Taming of the Shrew is about a

09:58

human woman but in this story with Brian

10:02

the owl the shrew is a shrew so let’s

10:05

continue Brian asked the shrew what’s up

10:09

and the shrew is like I don’t know man

10:12

I’m just eating bugs I’m scratching this

10:14

log I mean

10:15

screeching that would like Christian I

10:18

don’t know he’s a versatile true so

10:20

after his conversation with the shrew

10:22

brands like let me go talk to this Fox

10:24

let me go talk to this pigeon and he he

10:28

means Adi wolf which is a genetically

10:31

modified wolf from the dune universe

10:33

they all tell me basically the same

10:34

thing they’re like we’re just doing I

10:36

think like no big deal if we we eat we

10:38

wake up we do our thing and so then

10:41

Bryan goes back to his house and he

10:44

starts to fall asleep and he hears the

10:46

same noises he hears some scratching and

10:49

some scratching here’s some mic

10:51

caterwauling and things and he goes I

10:54

know those noises that’s my friend the

10:56

Shrew I know that true so he’s he’s

11:00

finally able to go to sleep and he has

11:02

like the best sleep of his life and when

11:04

he wakes up

11:05

he’s so happy he’s he’s he doesn’t even

11:09

want to be a real boy anymore he’s just

11:11

happy to be in an hour and so that night

11:13

when he’s doing his out stuff he’s like

11:16

eating mice and um

11:18

coughing him up like in a hair can I

11:22

will hairball

11:23

what is that

11:26

owl pellets

11:37

good night good night

11:45

love you okay

12:08

[Music]

12:14

[Music]

12:27

[Music]

12:33

[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video