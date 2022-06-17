Nine Signs You Will Regret a Relationship

Your grass never gets greener unless you appreciate it.

Singles are unhappy. People in relationships regret who they picked as a partner. Your happy is a self-project.

Those online photos aren’t a complete representation of someone’s life.

Check this list before nose dive into relationship red and green flag listicles. Here are the signs your date isn’t the relationship partner for you.

…

#1. No friends

They will appear as clingy when the honeymoon phase is over.

In a new relationship, you want to be close to your partner. But what if your love language isn’t excessive touching and quality time?

The partnerships will get awkward fast. By having friendships, you can double date and spend time with other people. Even a pet can help someone dull their need for affection.

…

#2. Small talk hell

We all want relationships to progress. Talks about life and expectations for the future help move the relationship along.

Are you only having small talk and light discussions? You won’t feel connected to the person. It will feel like there is a firewall in the conversations.

The disconnect can lead to fights and plenty of silent treatment.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

#3. You lied to yourself.

Why do we give in to our imagination so much? It’s natural to want someone to become a permanent fixture in your life.

But it is not ideal to ignore what the other person wants. Your partner will feel trapped.

People who want to escape create excuses to cheat.

…

#4. They say their ex is crazy

Hate. Passion. All point to unresolved feelings.

People often define someone’s character by how they talk about others. But I have a different view. If the person doesn’t have a neutral description of their ex, they still have feelings for them.

Someone over their ex describes them with a passive approach.

Your partner would try to move the conversation away from past lovers.

If not, you could wind up a rebound if your partner doesn’t get a handle on their emotions.

…

Photo by Adam Borkowski on Unsplash

#5. Long-distance.

It’s not only long-distance that is the problem.

This regret happens when you, “Nod your head, yes, but you want to say no.” Please announce what is on your mind right now.

People have the nerve to say they wasted so much time in a relationship. Yet, cannot speak up about their feelings. Say something.

…

#6. Yo, the best friend

If the best friend is not in a marriage, it is a no for me. I won’t buy into the idea that men and women can only be friends.

Some associates have an insane amount of patience.

I won’t be the divider until you decide to get honest about your feelings for each other. This regret hits hard when you see they have no boundaries. And they were also super close and affectionate.

Photo by iStockPhoto.com

#7. They tried to change you.

A person shows you who they are; that’s who they will be for you.

If someone behaves a certain way, they will be like that or worse for the duration of the relationship.

Someone changes because an event motivated them to become a different person. This event can be a newer partner, accident, or time apart. So if you don’t want someone telling you what to do all the time, avoid ignoring this sign.

…

#8. Hun, the smash game is weak.

It’s a relationship, not an arranged marriage. There isn’t a powerful motivator to make bedroom antics better.

If you’re struggling now, it’s likely you are heading into a loveless relationship. Fair warning, it won’t be what you want for long.

#9. Drama

When you first start dating, you try to be your best self, but pieces of the real you show up. The messy car backseat you forgot to clean. A dinner you don’t bring your partner to because you fear your parent’s reaction.

Imagine how they will flip out when you have big fights.

Yeah, it seems a little much to handle for me, as well.

Thank you for reading this post.

© Article Written by Annie Wegner 2022. All copyrights reserved.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***