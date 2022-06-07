Get Daily Email
No More B.S.

I can’t think of a better phrase for today.

by Leave a Comment

Trump 2020 – No More Bullshit.

I saw that popular right-wing sign all over my county during the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s murder. What bullshit was that? You know, that people of color demanded not to be killed by police when confronted over minor infractions.

I can’t think of a better phrase for today—no more bullshit.

It’s total bullshit that Americans can buy and then use battlefield weapons on grade-school children, or teachers, or grocery shoppers, or people meeting for worship. It’s bullshit when Republican lawmakers invoke second amendment rights to avoid regulating guns in any way. When politicians sacrifice our unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to suck up to the gun lobby.

How many times have I done this—blogged for gun control after a mass shooting? How many times have Republican politicians responded to distressed calls for new gun policies with “Don’t politicize this tragedy.” Or “Now is not the time.”

Nineteen children. It’s unimaginable. And it won’t stop here. It might take a break. It might not. The next tragedy always lurks around a corner. Sometimes months away, sometimes days after the last, like this time.

On average, every American owns 1.2 guns. That’s over four hundred million guns and growing all the time. Will stricter gun laws do any good? Here’s a simple plan:

  1. Make it a felony to transfer ownership of an automatic or semiautomatic weapon. No sales, no gifts, no inheritance.
  2. The U.S. Government will buy and melt all unwanted guns.

Over forty years, our mass shooting epidemic will dwindle and die.

It’s time for change. If you’re voting for Republican U.S. senator and representative candidates, you’re complicit in this never-ending procession of death. No more bullshit. Do something.

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

 

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites exploring the topics of mental health, running and culture. His two books, Fragments: a Memoir and Bad Ass - My Quest to Become a Back Woods Trail Runner (and other obsessive goals) can be purchased from Amazon . Jeff is married with two children. Additional essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

