No More Wings [Video]

Isaac and Jude meet up for a bite to eat in their favorite South London fried chicken joint. As longtime friends, they’ve known each other since childhood, but from the way they’re dressed, their styles have diverged. And so have their lives: Issac has a white-collar job and is now buying a house in East London, while Jude has remained in their neighborhood, dealing drugs and struggling to try to keep a family together.

Joking and friendly, warmth and affection still flow between the two men. But as they catch up, they wrangle over questions of staying in the community, leaving friends behind and what it means to be successful in life. As they finally have dinner together, their paths may be taking them farther apart.

Writer-director Abraham Adeyemi’s Oscar-longlisted short drama is a fraught but affectionate portrait of a lifelong friendship between two men, now at a crossroads in life as they face shattered dreams, hard-won successes and changing lives. Told as a two-hander interwoven with flashbacks to when they were boys, the narrative generates both melancholy and warmth in tracing how currents of love and resentment flow between the two friends as they grapple with the questions of home, loyalty and community.

The backbone of a two-hander is often the double helix of writing and performance. Both are solidly accomplished here, with a sharp, concise way of limning character and values through dialogue. The characters easily slip back and forth between the Jamaican and more straight-laced English, but the dialogue also contracts and expands the psychological distance between Isaac and Jude as they talk. This back-and-forth guides the intimate, handheld camerawork, visual naturalism and editing capturing the South London milieu that functions as a looming influence over Isaac and Jude.

The use of flashback in such an intimate format can sometimes be jarring in shorts, but it works effectively here to offer a contrast between the boys who are more simpatico in style and sensibility, and the men they’ve become, who make radically different choices from one another. Both sets of actors playing their pair — Ivanno Jeremiah and Parys Jordon as adult Isaac and Jude, and Joshua Camera and Tyrus Mckenzie as their boyhood counterparts — have ease and naturalness, as well as understated precision in hinting at the differences and tensions navigated by the characters. Those tensions never quite come to a head, but there is an underlying sadness for both viewers and characters in realizing that these friends may be slowly drifting apart, as their journeys and choices in life take them in opposite directions.

A prize-winner at Tribeca, “No More Wings” has an unpretentious, worn-in and authentic modesty in its look and feel. But the story is rich in feeling and thoughtful in exploring the sociocultural tensions it gives voice to, and in the end, its emotional impact feels much bigger and more panoramic than initially hinted.

The dilemma of staying true to the community while rising higher in life is a tension often navigated in many neighborhoods, especially as they rapidly gentrify. But what “No More Wings” accomplishes with compelling grace and thoughtfulness is showing how the boisterous warmth and sometimes demanding pull of community lives within us, casting a long, keenly felt influence — one that feels like both a shadow and embrace, often at the same time.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:22 [Music] 00:27 [Music] 00:42 man like jude 00:44 you’ve been waiting long six wings and 00:47 chips here yeah yeah 00:50 no don’t worry about it 00:53 six fingers and chips faster 01:03 is that you yeah i see you shining from 01:10 stop 01:13 there goes the gym work fam never 01:15 expected you to want to come all these 01:17 thanks for the finer things in life not 01:19 nice tradition man plus 01:20 them fancy places and what nothing or 01:23 more these believe 01:35 after all these years you still take 01:37 your time with it from 01:39 show the food lover will show you love 01:40 back in it 01:53 so what go on then 02:08 [Applause] 02:14 [Applause] 02:20 [Applause] 02:21 wow man’s done with the football team 02:24 still 02:25 it’s long but you’ve got west ham 02:27 charles come in 02:29 wow are you hungry 02:40 sorry work emails so what a nine to five 02:43 team don’t want to stop at five no 02:45 not all of us were blessed with a 02:46 thousand natural gifts some of us just 02:48 had to get a degree i aimed on you bad 02:50 now 02:53 anyway how’s rihanna never been better 02:56 uh 03:02 bianca 03:15 so you know that thing i wanted to talk 03:16 to you about 03:20 i bought a house cheese yes ma’am 03:23 that is so live where uh gans hill 03:29 it’s in east 03:36 bro there’s this emcee from north side 03:38 called chipmunk 03:39 same age as us and he’s doing our 03:40 madness what’s on [ __ ] radio with all 03:43 these orders 03:44 fam i just know that could be me come on 03:46 man give me six months 03:47 you’ve heard my bars family levels you 03:50 know we’ve got a gcse’s in a few months 03:53 i know what you’re like when you want to 03:55 do something you get so sick 03:57 done no no obsessed caught it wait for 04:00 after exams 04:01 all right mom um you know men don’t even 04:04 revise for exams and i still get eight 04:06 stars 04:06 in english in science you’ve got a c 04:08 well don’t watch that those are mocks um 04:10 when i blow off this ground thing i 04:13 won’t even need them a top 04:14 mc from a grammar school in kent really 04:17 a top mc from woolwich sc 18 04:21 cuz the bits fam 04:34 don’t make it big bro 04:37 yo eternally 04:44 gonna miss this phone no one ain’t 04:47 making you leave gee 04:48 i always wonder why birds choose to live 04:50 in the same place 04:52 when they could fly anywhere on earth 04:55 and then i asked myself the same 04:57 question 04:59 harunya you ain’t sick g remember like 05:03 you’ve got your own words of wisdom like 05:04 that waste man 05:15 why would you ever want to leave this 05:16 this is home bro we don’t get no better 05:18 than this 05:21 but that’s it that’s what makes this 05:24 home 05:26 you know what you’re getting they don’t 05:27 even have more these damn sets 05:29 you’re gonna be spending 15 pound on 05:30 gentrified chicken and chips you don’t 05:32 see yourself leaving ever what for 05:34 this is ends g not for much longer 05:37 things are changing exactly 05:39 all the more reason to stay for the glow 05:41 up i can’t suffer for years and not 05:42 claim the rewards reparations 05:44 you see when i get my pisa yeah i’m 05:46 moving to royal arsenal 05:47 views water right over here 05:50 at home 05:56 more bang for your buck elsewhere though 05:58 yeah 05:59 cool so what we’ll get our p’s up and 06:02 leave then what 06:04 what about those left behind how they 06:05 gonna know they can get better 06:11 you see when i blow yeah you know i’m 06:12 gonna do what 06:15 see that crib on occupation lane yeah 06:17 3.7 million is 06:19 mine how much for woolitch dream bigger 06:22 bro 06:22 there’s more to life from i never 06:24 leaving the ends g 06:25 you never heard there’s no place like 06:27 home 06:28 bare wisdom 06:35 what’s man always forgetting the lemon 06:37 wipes 06:41 that’s mine 06:47 bianco now we don’t have to school 06:52 it’s time to be serious it took you this 06:55 long to realize 06:56 right right man 07:01 rihanna needs stability soon she’s gonna 07:04 need to go nursery 07:06 she’s gotta pattern up get things 07:08 together for her 07:10 bianca 07:14 all of us 07:22 you got this breath 07:25 the best dad i know 07:39 what doing security now in it 07:44 type of places you work actually night 07:46 shift 07:49 someone’s called in sick 07:52 need the peace only way to make this 07:54 thing work huh 08:00 because i have to come over to your 08:01 place big man 08:03 buying up houses in that yeah but 08:05 everyone’s proper proud 08:16 so what celebratory meal 08:20 should have been on me fam no man it’s 08:23 all good 08:23 at least you didn’t bail this time 08:26 that’s enough for me but just try not to 08:27 be a stranger to the engine 08:40 [Music] 09:06 [Music] 09:08 [Applause] 09:09 [Music] 09:15 [Applause] 09:15 [Music] 09:23 it’s a little cycle we’re trapped in 09:25 right now 09:26 you need them start peddling yo 09:29 where’s it gonna end up though you don’t 09:31 know how hard it is 09:33 when the mums don’t know where the 09:34 father is if you want you can ask the 09:36 kids 09:36 they see him once a year they call him 09:38 father chris it all starts from this 09:40 and then bad days turn into bad grades 09:42 and that phase makes them feel that 09:43 great 09:44 and that’s just the beginning and 09:45 they’re avoiding their classes cause 09:46 they can’t see past bliss 09:48 promoting their last name devoted to 09:49 road in the fast lane similar to what r6 09:52 so now they get top grades in class a 09:54 hands down like half six with a brand 09:56 new watch on a brand new block they 09:57 claim they see red like man used boss 09:59 they take the weak food like that he’s 10:00 lost 10:01 i can move his food i move colours on 10:03 blocks like rubik’s cubes 10:04 but in case we’re moving twos two twos 10:06 them two’s quadruple 10:08 that cruiser too deep they ventured in b 10:10 spent peace 10:11 now they invest in news 10:16 in this life that we need 10:34 you

