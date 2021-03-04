Get Daily Email
No More Wings [Video]

2 friends meet at their favorite fried chicken shop. But their lives have diverged.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Isaac and Jude meet up for a bite to eat in their favorite South London fried chicken joint. As longtime friends, they’ve known each other since childhood, but from the way they’re dressed, their styles have diverged. And so have their lives: Issac has a white-collar job and is now buying a house in East London, while Jude has remained in their neighborhood, dealing drugs and struggling to try to keep a family together.

Joking and friendly, warmth and affection still flow between the two men. But as they catch up, they wrangle over questions of staying in the community, leaving friends behind and what it means to be successful in life. As they finally have dinner together, their paths may be taking them farther apart.

Writer-director Abraham Adeyemi’s Oscar-longlisted short drama is a fraught but affectionate portrait of a lifelong friendship between two men, now at a crossroads in life as they face shattered dreams, hard-won successes and changing lives. Told as a two-hander interwoven with flashbacks to when they were boys, the narrative generates both melancholy and warmth in tracing how currents of love and resentment flow between the two friends as they grapple with the questions of home, loyalty and community.

The backbone of a two-hander is often the double helix of writing and performance. Both are solidly accomplished here, with a sharp, concise way of limning character and values through dialogue. The characters easily slip back and forth between the Jamaican and more straight-laced English, but the dialogue also contracts and expands the psychological distance between Isaac and Jude as they talk. This back-and-forth guides the intimate, handheld camerawork, visual naturalism and editing capturing the South London milieu that functions as a looming influence over Isaac and Jude.

The use of flashback in such an intimate format can sometimes be jarring in shorts, but it works effectively here to offer a contrast between the boys who are more simpatico in style and sensibility, and the men they’ve become, who make radically different choices from one another. Both sets of actors playing their pair — Ivanno Jeremiah and Parys Jordon as adult Isaac and Jude, and Joshua Camera and Tyrus Mckenzie as their boyhood counterparts — have ease and naturalness, as well as understated precision in hinting at the differences and tensions navigated by the characters. Those tensions never quite come to a head, but there is an underlying sadness for both viewers and characters in realizing that these friends may be slowly drifting apart, as their journeys and choices in life take them in opposite directions.

A prize-winner at Tribeca, “No More Wings” has an unpretentious, worn-in and authentic modesty in its look and feel. But the story is rich in feeling and thoughtful in exploring the sociocultural tensions it gives voice to, and in the end, its emotional impact feels much bigger and more panoramic than initially hinted.

The dilemma of staying true to the community while rising higher in life is a tension often navigated in many neighborhoods, especially as they rapidly gentrify. But what “No More Wings” accomplishes with compelling grace and thoughtfulness is showing how the boisterous warmth and sometimes demanding pull of community lives within us, casting a long, keenly felt influence — one that feels like both a shadow and embrace, often at the same time.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:22
[Music]
00:27
[Music]
00:42
man like jude
00:44
you’ve been waiting long six wings and
00:47
chips here yeah yeah
00:50
no don’t worry about it
00:53
six fingers and chips faster
01:03
is that you yeah i see you shining from
01:10
stop
01:13
there goes the gym work fam never
01:15
expected you to want to come all these
01:17
thanks for the finer things in life not
01:19
nice tradition man plus
01:20
them fancy places and what nothing or
01:23
more these believe
01:35
after all these years you still take
01:37
your time with it from
01:39
show the food lover will show you love
01:40
back in it
01:53
so what go on then
02:08
[Applause]
02:14
[Applause]
02:20
[Applause]
02:21
wow man’s done with the football team
02:24
still
02:25
it’s long but you’ve got west ham
02:27
charles come in
02:29
wow are you hungry
02:40
sorry work emails so what a nine to five
02:43
team don’t want to stop at five no
02:45
not all of us were blessed with a
02:46
thousand natural gifts some of us just
02:48
had to get a degree i aimed on you bad
02:50
now
02:53
anyway how’s rihanna never been better
02:56
uh
03:02
bianca
03:15
so you know that thing i wanted to talk
03:16
to you about
03:20
i bought a house cheese yes ma’am
03:23
that is so live where uh gans hill
03:29
it’s in east
03:36
bro there’s this emcee from north side
03:38
called chipmunk
03:39
same age as us and he’s doing our
03:40
madness what’s on [ __ ] radio with all
03:43
these orders
03:44
fam i just know that could be me come on
03:46
man give me six months
03:47
you’ve heard my bars family levels you
03:50
know we’ve got a gcse’s in a few months
03:53
i know what you’re like when you want to
03:55
do something you get so sick
03:57
done no no obsessed caught it wait for
04:00
after exams
04:01
all right mom um you know men don’t even
04:04
revise for exams and i still get eight
04:06
stars
04:06
in english in science you’ve got a c
04:08
well don’t watch that those are mocks um
04:10
when i blow off this ground thing i
04:13
won’t even need them a top
04:14
mc from a grammar school in kent really
04:17
a top mc from woolwich sc 18
04:21
cuz the bits fam
04:34
don’t make it big bro
04:37
yo eternally
04:44
gonna miss this phone no one ain’t
04:47
making you leave gee
04:48
i always wonder why birds choose to live
04:50
in the same place
04:52
when they could fly anywhere on earth
04:55
and then i asked myself the same
04:57
question
04:59
harunya you ain’t sick g remember like
05:03
you’ve got your own words of wisdom like
05:04
that waste man
05:15
why would you ever want to leave this
05:16
this is home bro we don’t get no better
05:18
than this
05:21
but that’s it that’s what makes this
05:24
home
05:26
you know what you’re getting they don’t
05:27
even have more these damn sets
05:29
you’re gonna be spending 15 pound on
05:30
gentrified chicken and chips you don’t
05:32
see yourself leaving ever what for
05:34
this is ends g not for much longer
05:37
things are changing exactly
05:39
all the more reason to stay for the glow
05:41
up i can’t suffer for years and not
05:42
claim the rewards reparations
05:44
you see when i get my pisa yeah i’m
05:46
moving to royal arsenal
05:47
views water right over here
05:50
at home
05:56
more bang for your buck elsewhere though
05:58
yeah
05:59
cool so what we’ll get our p’s up and
06:02
leave then what
06:04
what about those left behind how they
06:05
gonna know they can get better
06:11
you see when i blow yeah you know i’m
06:12
gonna do what
06:15
see that crib on occupation lane yeah
06:17
3.7 million is
06:19
mine how much for woolitch dream bigger
06:22
bro
06:22
there’s more to life from i never
06:24
leaving the ends g
06:25
you never heard there’s no place like
06:27
home
06:28
bare wisdom
06:35
what’s man always forgetting the lemon
06:37
wipes
06:41
that’s mine
06:47
bianco now we don’t have to school
06:52
it’s time to be serious it took you this
06:55
long to realize
06:56
right right man
07:01
rihanna needs stability soon she’s gonna
07:04
need to go nursery
07:06
she’s gotta pattern up get things
07:08
together for her
07:10
bianca
07:14
all of us
07:22
you got this breath
07:25
the best dad i know
07:39
what doing security now in it
07:44
type of places you work actually night
07:46
shift
07:49
someone’s called in sick
07:52
need the peace only way to make this
07:54
thing work huh
08:00
because i have to come over to your
08:01
place big man
08:03
buying up houses in that yeah but
08:05
everyone’s proper proud
08:16
so what celebratory meal
08:20
should have been on me fam no man it’s
08:23
all good
08:23
at least you didn’t bail this time
08:26
that’s enough for me but just try not to
08:27
be a stranger to the engine
08:40
[Music]
09:06
[Music]
09:08
[Applause]
09:09
[Music]
09:15
[Applause]
09:15
[Music]
09:23
it’s a little cycle we’re trapped in
09:25
right now
09:26
you need them start peddling yo
09:29
where’s it gonna end up though you don’t
09:31
know how hard it is
09:33
when the mums don’t know where the
09:34
father is if you want you can ask the
09:36
kids
09:36
they see him once a year they call him
09:38
father chris it all starts from this
09:40
and then bad days turn into bad grades
09:42
and that phase makes them feel that
09:43
great
09:44
and that’s just the beginning and
09:45
they’re avoiding their classes cause
09:46
they can’t see past bliss
09:48
promoting their last name devoted to
09:49
road in the fast lane similar to what r6
09:52
so now they get top grades in class a
09:54
hands down like half six with a brand
09:56
new watch on a brand new block they
09:57
claim they see red like man used boss
09:59
they take the weak food like that he’s
10:00
lost
10:01
i can move his food i move colours on
10:03
blocks like rubik’s cubes
10:04
but in case we’re moving twos two twos
10:06
them two’s quadruple
10:08
that cruiser too deep they ventured in b
10:10
spent peace
10:11
now they invest in news
10:16
in this life that we need
10:34
you

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

