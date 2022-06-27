It was the weekend once again,

The best time of the week,

He was alive and free once again.

It was the best moment in time,

When he could live his life,

On the rough and on the edge,

Living on a precipitous ledge.

The weekend was when he,

Raced his bike across the city,

As he did the most terrifying stunts.

He raced and chased the fastest cars,

He jumped out of speeding trains,

He parachuted from moving planes.

The weekend was when he could let go,

He could live without a care once more.

He did not have anyone in the world,

He had lost his loving wife and his only girl.

Daredevil Mike was alive at the weekend,

He did not need anyone to comfort him,

Or a shoulder to lean on and cry on.

Daredevil Mike loved the carefree life,

He could lead at the weekend,

After his job at the post office,

Closed on Friday for the weekend.

The meek and mild mannered,

Post office clerk smiling faced Mike,

Would transform into an action man,

Enjoying every minute of his adventurous plan.

Parkour from rooftop to rooftop,

Was his special ability and skill.

Daredevil Mike could leap and roll,

Along the sides of buildings and walls,

He jumped and ran like a panther,

He glided across rooftops and stalls,

He was the undisputed King of Parkour,

Growing faster and stronger every hour.

The weekend would come to an end,

Just as all good things do.

Monday came around the moving bend,

He was back at the Post Office, his old friend.

Sometimes there is no time to stop and stare

While living a reckless life without a care.

Writer’s Note: This poem is inspired by my love of Parkour and daredevil stuff. I love action and adventure and wish I could do all those dangerous and daring stunts, like Daredevil Mike. Perhaps in another parallel world, the daredevil version of me is living a life filled with stunts, action and adventure. This is one reason why I enjoy all the action movies like Mission Impossible, Die Hard, Lethal Weapon and the Fast & Furious series.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***