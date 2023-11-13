Not All Sex & Connection Are Equal

Not all sex and connection are equal and in order to truly captivate the woman of your dreams you must understand just this.

In the realm of men and women, we often find those who yield to their primal instincts, indulging in physical connections. Yet, in this sea of encounters, there are but a few who grasp the art of true intimacy, those who dare to delve deep and awaken the depths of a woman’s soul.

For far too long, society has grappled with the notion of a “high-valued man,” blurring the lines of acceptability when it comes to the body counts of men versus women. This double standard has clung to our cultural norms, relegating women to a status of “un-marryable” based on their experiences. But this is a paradigm that needs to shift.

Gentlemen, now is the time for you to embark on a journey toward intimacy, to rise above your lower nature, and to master the art of truly pleasuring a woman. Nurture her heart, tend to her soul, and create a sanctuary where she feels undeniably secure. Erect boundaries around your shared kingdom, permitting only sparks of genuine connection to pass through.

It’s time to face your inner demons and cease projecting your unresolved wounds onto your feminine counterparts. Demonstrate the essence of true intimacy, embody love, provide her with safety and stability, and reveal what the healed masculine truly looks like, feels like, and acts like.

Remember, women are the conduits between worlds, orchestrating the earthly arrival of souls through the enchantment of conception, gestation, and birth. The feminine energy is inherently receptive, but it remains unfulfilled when subjected to shallow, half-hearted attempts at connection.

The path to her soul is paved with intimacy, and it’s your sacred duty to fill her being with it. Seal the fractures and heal the scars with nurturing support and feelings of absolute safety. Deluge her heart with joy and unwavering dedication, imparting caresses that transcend the physical realm.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Let her world be a reflection of her majestic radiance, reminding her of her innate power to breathe life into this world from higher realms. Shower her with support and devotion, mending her from the places where she once felt shattered, so she can be complete beneath your loving gaze.

The physical is but a surface, easily reached. However, the spiritual connection eludes those who remain ignorant. Strive to be more than she’s ever encountered, leaving your indelible mark on her soul in ways she never wishes to wash away. In doing so, intertwine eternity into the very fabric of fate and destiny that binds you together.

This is an elevated love.

A true soulmate union.

New Year, New Love: Don’t Let Uncertainty Linger!

Are you ready to embrace love, intimacy, and a soulmate connection in the coming year? It’s time to step into your own power and take control of your relationship destiny.

→ Don’t allow another year to pass feeling lost in a relationship that’s causing you pain or confusion.

→For singles, why continue down a path that doesn’t lead to your soulmate, when there’s a chance to manifest the love you truly desire?

I’m here to tell you that your journey towards a fulfilling, love-filled life starts NOW!

Book Your FREE Discovery Call and unlock the door to love, intimacy, and the soulmate connection you’ve been yearning for. But act fast — this opportunity won’t last forever. With the new year on the horizon, there’s no better time to take the reins of your love life, set your intentions, and create a transformation that will lead you to the love you’ve always wanted.

Don’t let another year pass you by without the love and intimacy you deserve. The time for change is here, and it begins with a single decision. Your future of love, connection, and fulfillment is just a click away. Book your FREE Discovery Call now and let’s make 2024 the year your love life truly takes flight! Message me now to book.

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: ActionVance on Unsplash