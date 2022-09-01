Among the 90%ish of us who mean no harm

are some who are able to harm as a way of life and many who follow the holy book of Dungeons and Dragons Three. That one and that one only 😉

That is about the 10% who do the deed and like it maybe, like it not. Okay. But this is more about the other 90%.

There are so many reasons to not harm or how many to harm but only quickly? Harming to get one’s needs met is very unheard of as a hunting and gathering tactic that works. It is very avernacular. It is quicker but not easier overall if the long-term of supply-and-demand are considered. But short-term is quicker.

90/10. We limp along. In the end, no one is evil but everyone is doing something and living. Let’s fly. Let’s take off.

How? What if we power us? What if we can take off right now and where should we go?

How many places are there to go?

That take-off!

—

