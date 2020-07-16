.
Nothing is Boring, hosted by Esteban Gast and Ari Afsar, is out to prove that even the things we think are mundane can actually be FUN and INTERESTING. In this episode, Esteban and Ari dive into the history of the Immigration Act of 1965 to explore the connection between the Civil Rights Movement and the rights that immigrants have been granted in the US over the years.
