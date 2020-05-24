Nothing Is Something

Sounds philosophical. Blankness is a word that sounds like it shouldn`t exist. Occasions happen where the blank screens and pages exist for a reason. I want newer writers to consider this reasoning.

“I’ve done nothing in ages.”

The cure for Writer’s Block is to write. Clearing the drains mentally is easier said than done. When it clears, nothing can become something. The screens and pages can be filled with words.

Work on. Work forward.

Previously published on medium

Photo credit: istockphoto