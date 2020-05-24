Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Nothing Is Something

Nothing Is Something

The cure for Writer's Block is to write.

Sounds philosophical. Blankness is a word that sounds like it shouldn`t exist. Occasions happen where the blank screens and pages exist for a reason. I want newer writers to consider this reasoning.

“I’ve done nothing in ages.”

The cure for Writer’s Block is to write. Clearing the drains mentally is easier said than done. When it clears, nothing can become something. The screens and pages can be filled with words.

Work on. Work forward.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

