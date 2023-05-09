Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Nothing Matters Anymore?

Nothing Matters Anymore?

It's about determination.

Image shows a plant determined to grow from a crevice of the wall of black rock.

The stuff you do and what happens to you become your collective experience. It’s all you have, all you own. Whether your journey comprises insights from nirvana or trauma, it makes no difference; they both carry the same weight. While different, they are eerily similar. They help heal the stars that have flourished and then pass into indifference. Take your money, your precious shit, and everything else and bury it.

There are some advantages of getting old, but not many. More bad than good. But some are so good, meaningful, and powerful that they will find their way out of you as experience and wisdom. You have to share these. You define what they are. Others will follow you or might not.

Image shows a human forearm with a fresh tattoo of a human skull with out a cranium, exposing the brain, and with a full set of teeth that make the skull appear to be smiling. Wrapped around what would be the neck of the skull are two ribbons: one orange and one green. Just left of center near the chin of the skull, we see the letters - O H.

Accepting yourself into your mortuary as a Diener is one.

A friend of mine works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC. She used to say we must stand on rooftops and scream out loud for help when cancer shows up as the diagnosis. For me, it did, and we did. While it worked for me, it did not work for my sister. Now I have more to scream about. I have primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). I am being treated for epilepsy (PWE) as well. I thought cancer would have been enough for me, but life has other plans. I have my original hand of cards to play with. Sometimes I hide my face behind them. I often share them with others who want to understand or help me. I don’t rely on them very much. I am tired of being disappointed.

For me, it’s about determination. I am my biggest fan. In my career, I convinced myself I could do more. Work, achieve., teach, repeat. I told myself I would be successful until I was. Sounds straightforward, but it’s not. It’s about believing, repetition, and putting in a lifetime of learning to work against my goals.

I started fighting multiple sclerosis the day I learned I had PPMS. I doubled down when I learned PWE as part of my sickness. I will continue on this journey until it ends and it is over for me. That’s the hard part. The easy part is accepting fate. I don’t expect to live a life filled with the dreams of poets. The same dreams that hold my grace and trust in people. It is hard, and I know it will get even more challenging as time passes. For me, it still matters.

My best, Chris

 

***

Photo by Vinay Balraj on Unsplash

About Christian J. Farber

After having served a rewarding corporate career, Chris has been enjoying retirement at the Jersey Shore with his wife Susan and their three sons. In retirement, his energy and enthusiasm are now directed toward giving back to people in ways that are near to his heart. As a prostate cancer survivor, Chris is now dedicated to educating men about the disease and providing consolation, support, and advice through his writing. Chris is a featured and contributing author on many social media platforms including The Good Men Project.

guest

