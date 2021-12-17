Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Numbing Out and Staying Stuck

Numbing Out and Staying Stuck

It’s Not You, It’s Your Trauma - Trauma, PTSD, Abuse, Anxiety & Recovery - Joe Ryan

by Leave a Comment

We Stay stuck by numbing out. We have found ways to live our life where we avoid any resistance or bad feelings. We are stuck in limbo complaining about others. All that energy and time wasted could be better well spent owing up to who you are and how you feel about yourself. It’s time to own up to the things we don’t like about ourselves. Its extremely difficult to be vulnerable, to experience the traits and feelings you don’t like and or accept within yourself, to explore the darkness within you. You can’t genuinely allow another in until you let yourself in first.

Getting to know who you are, walking through those fears, embracing the parts of you that you hide, that you don’t like, that you despise, that wasn’t accepted, that’s where freedom is. These are the places you need to go. You can go there, and you can become comfortable with the parts of you that weren’t loved, the parts of you that you hate within yourself. You don’t have to hide from them anymore. You don’t have to protect them from the world.

By owing and incorporating the parts of you that you cut off, bringing the light and darkness together to live as one within you, peace will find you.

 

 

 

 

Real, genuine, vulnerable, and honest talk. There are no quick fixes from trauma, abuse, addiction, PSTD, or anxiety. Knowing what happened to you is only part of the process, we have to relive the feelings, emotions, and scenes we avoid. When we stop blaming, making excuses and take responsibility for our own emotions, that’s the start of moving from victim to surviving, from surviving to survivor and finally to thriving and teaching.

 

Previously Published on joeryan.com

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shutterstock

About Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x