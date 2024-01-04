Offbeat Ideas for Tending to Your Mental Health

Life can become so busy that taking time to care for your mental and emotional health can become an afterthought. It’s unwise to put your welfare on the back burner, however. To kickstart a robust routine to preserve your wellbeing, try these unique suggestions from Unbound Northwest.

Organize Your Place

The Huffington Post notes that cleaning is therapeutic because you can focus on essential items and not be distracted by yesterday’s mess. The process takes a necessary thing off your plate and gives you a sense of control. Studies report that people who keep clean homes have better concentration, more restful sleep, and a higher quality of health. Handle one room at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed, and make a decluttering plan today to take a vital step in creating a healthy and healing home atmosphere.

Engage in Childlike Play

Expressing yourself solely through words can be insufficient. Singing, dancing, board games, sports, and playful wrestling can be ways to relieve tension and share how you feel with a significant other or family member. Look for ways to adapt play into therapy and communication with loved ones.

Go Outside

It’s easy to feel stuck in your head if you spend too much time inside. If that’s an issue for you, consult a walk score map of your area to find good walking spots and make a point to spend some time each day outside. Fresh air, birds singing, and wind in the trees will help you feel less stuck.

Try Art Therapy

Pouring yourself into creative work with gentle guidance and productive goals allows you to gain personal insight and coping skills. Painting, drawing, photography, and working with clay provide outlets for self-expression and boost your self-esteem. If you decide to enroll in a class, you also enhance your social skills during art therapy.

Work From Home More Frequently

Minimize work stress, including your commute, by using more days to work remotely. With the extra time, you can boost your physical health with more exercise, extra sleep, and preparing healthy meals. Your overall health improves because of the physical benefits and relaxed setting. You can assuage feelings of guilt over a poor work-life balance because you can devote more time to your family.

Cut Back on Caffeine

You may be like many people who rely on coffee or espresso drinks to get going in the morning. But too much caffeine can be a bad thing for your mental health. If you’re prone to anxiety, consider what changes you can make to lower your daily caffeine intake. You may feel better about it.

Join an Improv Class

Improv courses can curb anxiety by teaching you to live in the moment and let go of a desire for total control. You learn to build trust in your fellow members and get some laughs from unexpected situations.

Create a Gratitude Tree

Remind yourself that you have many reasons for thanks with a gratitude tree. Draw or print a picture of a tree and write down things you’re grateful for on cutouts of leaves. Add to the tree daily. As your tree becomes lusher, use the visual reminder to stay appreciative of your abundant blessings.

Take Up Quilting or Knitting

Disconnect from your devices and absorb yourself in knitting. The activity takes your mind off of negative thoughts, including addictions and chronic pain. The peaceful pursuit can calm your heart rate and sharpen your brain.

Get More Hugs

Tender touch helps children become well-adjusted and confident, and adults benefit from embracing it as well. Happify.com points out that hugging reduces stress because calming chemicals flow to the brain, and the practice causes a healthy increase in heart rate. Hugging a stuffed animal, blanket, or pet is beneficial, just like holding a dear friend.

Performing at your peak means taking care of your mind as much as your body. Work on these methods and implement others to maintain magnificent mental health, whether that means moving, taking up a hobby, or reaching out to help others.

