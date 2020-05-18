Get Daily Email
On Passion

On Passion

How are you living your days on this planet?

by

 

Wake up in a morning, put your clothes on, have your coffee, sit on a train staring aimlessly on the life passing by to start another day in the chain of never-ending many.

Thank god it’s Friday, it’s a pay week, holidays are coming up, holidays are over but at least its a short week, I only do this for money but my real life is outside.

F#$% all that. You don’t need that. If you happen to read this and still reading – I know there is a fire in you. I know that you are walking this planet because hundreds of your grandfathers and grandmothers fought saber tooth tigers and enemy on the front line, starved to death but still by a sheer miracle lived the life to pass the spark of it to you.

So what are you doing to continue with that? How are you living your days on this planet? Are you aimlessly treading along or there is an awareness of a little fire inside you?

I hear you say but I have bills to pay and this is what I “should” do. And I understand that. I am not telling you to start a revolution. I am suggesting to you use a little spark of passion to start something big. Maybe not for yourself but for the people around you. Start that fire and feed it slowly. Feed it deliberately with new knowledge, new connections, new perspectives.

Go along this path with patience to yourself and trust the process. Yes, things will get worse before they get better. Yes, some days you will feel like it’s not worth it. But see the big picture. Let the fire in you be your guide. Keep ongoing.

I can’t wait for what your path brings for you.

 

Previously published on Jaymartynov.com.

***

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Jay Martynov

Jay Martynov is a technology manager and a life coach helping busy professionals and business owners to manage stress and build a happy life filled with purpose. His coaching includes the understanding of behavioral patterns using enneagram, effective daily routines and meditation. You can find more details on Jay’s website www.jaymartynov.com and www.instagram.com/jaymartynov/

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

