On Monday, July 11, I will begin releasing 25 media-enhanced essays throughout the remainder of the summer ending in Sept. The genius for this next series came from a 10-min icebreaking exercise; a facilitator with “Be The Change Consulting” of a meeting hosted by a foundation I attended several years ago in Oakland, CA, asked attendees to pick one and share with a paired fellow attendee in the room.

Once Upon a Time, I….

Fell In Love

Bounced Back from Tragedy

Totally Embarrassed Myself

Felt Excluded

Made a Huge Mistake

Hurt Someone I Love

Recognized my Privilege

Hit Rock Bottom

Discovered I Wasn’t Who I Thought I Was

Stood Up for Myself

Stood Up for A Friend

Fought Hard and Won

Fought Hard and Loss

Got My Heartbroken

Created Something I was Proud Of

Doubted If It Was All Worth It

Did It Even Though They Told Me I Couldn’t

Pushed myself to the Limit

Said Something I Shouldn’t Have

Opened My Eyes to a Brand New World

Missed a Big Opportunity

Made a Friend

Chose Courage Over Fear

Laughed So Hard I Couldn’t Stop

Took the Adventure of a Lifetime

I always thought these were fantabulous personal story lead-ins and committed to answering all of them one day. Unfortunately, one of the things that the facilitator at that meeting didn’t ask us to do was provide a moral to the story. To be fair, however, there wasn’t much time to go deep. So each of my essays will be replete with lessons learned and a moral for readers (listeners/watchers) to take away what they will.

If we are lucky, we have an ever-changing, evolving set of realities, so mine stands unique to my life of experiences; however, since “there is nothing new under the sun,” common threads will be evident for those who’ve lived long enough. And perhaps some cautionary tales for those who still have more time in front of them than behind them. These micro-essays will cover personal and professional experiences spanning the better part of half a century of this ongoing journey I’m walking.

Stay tuned…

