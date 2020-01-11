Only the Thing We Don’t Need Might Make Us Happy

I want what I don’t have.

I have so much, but I want more.

I need so little, but I want so much.

I am miserable because I don’t have what I don’t need.

It’s the only thing that will make me happy…

We tend to go through life with blinders on.

We ignore the good, we focus on the bad.

We intentionally look for pain, then when we find it, we are surprised.

We look to suffer.

We watch the news – which we know focuses on the negative aspects of life, stirs up controversies, creates separation, fuels anger…

…then we are surprised by what we see.

We look to suffer.

There was a time I looked to sedate. I didn’t want to face myself, my challenges, my family, the world.

I just wanted to be numb.

So I sat for hours in front of a television and allowed someone to tell me what to think. I ingested chemicals at toxic levels, I consumed to excess, I bought lots of things…

I did anything which would create a diversion from reality.

I was in pain. I wanted freedom. I was in pain.

I was forced to wake up from my coma. It’s not something I chose to do. My suffering had become too much to bear.

I was out of options.

I began diving into my own thoughts, feelings, and beliefs.

I investigated my own emotions. I felt I had zero control.

With the help of a coach I took steps to understand myself on a deeper level.

I hated what I found. The pain, the hurt, the suffering… but I embraced a new understanding.

I was in complete control. I had just failed to control.

I found that my true nature was likable. Enjoyable. Fascinating.

It took time. Lots of time.

I then found that I loved myself. I found that I had love to give… by loving myself, I could give more.

The domino effect happened quickly. Emotional repair caused some physical repair, which lead to mental stability, which drove emotional repair, which led to more physical repair.

The journey is never complete.

So now I enjoy what I have. I take time to see the world. A beautiful world. I appreciate what I have. I need nothing.

I need nothing, and I deserve everything.

Look around. You are blessed with so much. You have all you need. Appreciate it. Things will not make you happy.

Only you can make yourself happy.

Then you can see the beauty and splendor of the world… as it really is.

Mike Kitko is a former United States Marine, a former Business Executive, and a former failure. I coach and support Veteran business owners through life, business, and military transition issues, so that they feel as significant and successful in the civilian world as they felt as a warrior.

A version of this post was previously published on mikekitko.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: unsplash