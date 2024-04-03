Optimise Your Life for Meaning, Not Happiness

Happiness is an emotion that usually comes in waves. One day you’re feeling happy, and the next, it’s gone. Pursuing happiness can be difficult, especially for those with anxiety tendencies.

Pursuing happiness means constantly shifting your focus from one thing to another to find that elusive sense of fulfilment.

Many people become so focused on this pursuit that they lose sight of what they truly value and care about. When we constantly shift our focus and prioritise different things in life, it creates confusion and stress.

As much as we try to avoid them, stress and anxiety are two of the biggest contributors of keeping us in unhappiness. We don’t know what we need because we don’t know what we truly want. Usually, this causes us to feel stressed out and overwhelmed — a vicious cycle, if you will.

What if instead of focusing on happiness, you optimise your life for meaning? Finding meaning in life means bringing back the spark that once motivated you to do things and see them through to the end.

Pursuing meaning is the pursuit of something beyond ordinary happiness. Meaning refers to things of subjective significance, and it’s not something you can easily define or measure.

Meaning makes us human, not just a collection of physical or intellectual attributes. It’s a feeling that comes from our deepest desires and strongest convictions. Pursuing meaning means looking for what really matters to you and making those experiences your way of life.

Research shows that people engaged in meaningful activities are more likely to be happier and more satisfied with their lives overall.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“When people explain what makes their lives meaningful, they describe connecting to and bonding with other people in positive ways. They discuss finding something worthwhile to do with their time. They mention creating narratives that help them understand themselves and the world. They talk about mystical experiences of self-loss,” explains Emily Esfahani Smith in her book, The Power of Meaning: Crafting a Life That Matters.

We seek meaning instead of just momentary joy because it reminds us of our purpose and goals in life. When we follow meaning, we make personal sacrifices and take actions with no immediate payback to improve something larger than ourselves.

For example, someone pursuing meaning might decide to make a living from a personal side project that brings out the best in them. Or better still, do something outside work that makes them come alive.

While this doesn’t guarantee that you will find your purpose in life, it does mean that you are to commit to a meaningful life. Pursuing meaning helps you identify what matters most to you in life and inspires you to make personal sacrifices towards achieving those goals.

If you don’t have a clear sense of your values and aspirations, then pursuing meaning may seem like too much work for insufficient reward. On the other end of the spectrum, if your life lacks any sense of direction or purpose, pursuing meaning may seem more trouble than it’s worth.

Meaning is the new happiness

In the modern world many people have shifted from pursuing happiness as a means of measuring well-being to valuing well-being as an end in itself.

In other words, we are now more concerned with what our lives mean than simply being happy all the time. This change is driven by our individualistic society and increasingly digital lifestyle.

We seek meaning instead of just momentary joy because it reminds us of our purpose and goals in life.

Meaning is the answer to the question, “What is the point of my life?” Meaning helps you feel fulfilled and happy. Meaning gives your life a sense of direction and purpose. It can help you embrace difficulties in life instead of running from them or dreading them.

Purposeful living answers these questions for you and shows you where your life should go next so that you can have a happier, more meaningful existence. Meaning is a personal experience. Take control of the direction of your life to find meaning. “Just trust yourself, then you will know how to live,’ says Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Meaning can be found in the small details of your life, but most people don’t notice them because they’re focused on being happy.

Meaning is often hidden in mundane activities and insignificant details instead of big moments and events. Activities don’t mean that we spend all our free time working on our hobbies or spending time with our close friends; it means that these activities are an extension of who we are as human beings and make us happier as human beings.

To find meaning, you need to look for it in unexpected places daily.

“The only certainty is that we are here, in this moment, in this ‘now’. It’s up to us: to live fully, experiencing each moment, aware, alert & attentive. We are here, each one of us, to write our own story — and what fascinating stories we make!,” says Madeline L’Engle.

When we pursue meaning, we invest in ourselves, our relationships, our work and our communities. This kind of engagement has a ripple effect, creating positive connections that benefit everyone around us. Even if it doesn’t always feel like it, pursuing meaning is an important part of living a meaningful life.

There are a few essential things to remember when you’re looking for meaning in your life. First, don’t confuse happiness with meaning. Having a happy life doesn’t make you a more fulfilled person.

Second, focus on growth. Every aspect of our lives needs to grow in order to have a meaningful experience: from the relationships we form with others to the challenges we tackle within our careers and personal interests. The key is identifying what will drive us towards having an impactful life rather than simply living one.

And lastly, take it one step at a time. Don’t try to do everything all at once — instead, start small and build momentum over time. One meaningful experience at a habit. Focus on making it a habit. Life is a rare opportunity to create meaning.

—

This post was previously published on Thomas Oppong’s blog.

***