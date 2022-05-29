Our House Is Finally Done [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
and you can just relax
0:04
you know what i’m saying like it’s just
0:06
a good shot hello hello hello look at me
0:08
i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking with
0:10
my savior yes i’m trying to do my best
0:12
guess i’m just a bag of balls trying to
0:13
shake up by the flesh when you see me
0:15
never stress when you see me see me see
0:17
me
0:22
welcome welcome welcome black uh to
0:25
believe in fatherhood i owe you this
0:27
video this is the uh what has happened
0:31
to our home video right the renovation
0:34
uh as soon as you step in you’re gonna
0:35
notice a couple things you’re gonna
0:36
notice
0:37
just just the complexion
0:40
of the floors okay all the floors are
0:42
light skin you know what i’m saying they
0:43
all got nice it looks like it’s hard
0:45
wood but it’s actually tile it’s a very
0:48
very beautiful
0:50
situation going on here we love the new
0:52
addition to the floors um they don’t
0:54
feel
0:55
great
0:56
you know what i’m saying but it’s a lot
0:58
of detail in like how they turn the
0:59
corners how they like cut out the little
1:01
notches for
1:03
uh the fireplace the floors are
1:04
incredible so big thank you to e tile
1:08
jack of course who did most of the
1:10
remodel
1:11
and um our good friends at top notch
1:14
uh who took care of a lot of the demo
1:17
this bathroom i demoed myself
1:20
there used to be a closet here
1:22
now there’s no closet because we
1:24
expanded it we put a
1:26
shower in the bathroom okay so boom
1:30
we have now have a shower in this
1:31
bathroom um the vanity
1:34
with this
1:35
uh
1:36
looks like wood oak whatever and then
1:38
they have like this uh super dope
1:41
paneling here this very soft
1:43
looking
1:44
texture that they actually just carved
1:47
out in wood so um something about jack
1:50
man he was very particular on making
1:52
sure that there was an element of
1:54
elegance right um when you came into the
1:57
home but then also like this soft warmth
2:00
and i think that’s what he was trying to
2:01
do here for me the symmetry the
2:04
execution on the tile um how everything
2:07
kind of looks like a star it’s super
2:09
dope um
2:10
also
2:12
got to show you this come on in so this
2:14
right here is our
2:16
little linen closet situation um
2:21
it was handmade uh really dope because
2:23
we didn’t have much storage but we
2:25
actually lost a lot of storage because
2:27
the vanity we had on this side was super
2:28
big and so now we have our own custom
2:30
little storage here we can put toilet
2:32
paper uh if a guest has washcloth tiles
2:34
and stuff like that they could put that
2:36
stuff in here and even a little laundry
2:38
basket fit in here so we really love
2:40
this addition uh to the little storage
2:42
unit in here so uh yeah so jack is
2:46
in innately like intently focused on
2:49
detail and so everything that was gold
2:53
but i even wanted to take it up to
2:55
another notch after you finish
2:57
cleaning you actually have to wipe these
2:59
mirrors down which i don’t know who’s
3:00
the last person that showered in here
3:01
but they didn’t wipe the mirrors down
3:03
but you’re supposed to i mean wipe the
3:04
windows down you’re supposed to
3:07
squeegee that
3:09
you supposed to squeegee that that’s
3:10
what you’re supposed to do you’re not
3:11
supposed to leave with water spots
3:13
supposed to squeeze that thing so i got
3:15
the gold squeegee squeegee because i i
3:17
wanted to feel
3:19
i don’t know i just i kind of went i
3:21
went to i went too far
3:23
okay i went too far i didn’t blow the
3:25
budget but i was like well we’re gonna
3:27
have a squeegee that we want people to
3:28
use
3:30
you know you’re gonna have it right
3:32
there
3:34
all right
3:36
bedroom
3:38
bedroom just so you know
3:41
our bedroom doesn’t usually look this
3:42
clean so i want to kind of show off the
3:44
bedroom because you guys haven’t really
3:45
seen this we upgraded all of our um
3:49
like our little storage dresser chest
3:52
drawers
3:53
the nightstands we got mounted over
3:55
there that is really all west elm
3:57
most of our stuff in here is from west
3:59
elm the best from west town
4:02
thank you
4:04
um and yeah we wanted to deck don’t come
4:06
out
4:07
um
4:08
please stop
4:10
uh
4:12
custom-made vanities
4:14
we ran into a little bit we wanted to
4:15
get the most storage out of this
4:17
situation please stop um
4:20
so you know what uzi come right here
4:26
get in
4:30
get up
4:32
what happened
4:34
just just just get in bro get in get in
4:37
the shower
4:39
boy needs a nap
4:40
go in your room and lay down
4:44
[Applause]
4:47
close the door
4:52
hey google so custom-made vanities uh
4:56
we ran into a little storage issue
4:58
um you know how on every sink there’s
5:01
like piping for the
5:03
faucet and like a j
5:05
pipe or whatever it’s called we wanted
5:07
to maximize the storage space so we put
5:08
the drawer usually if you see the drawer
5:10
up here you’ll see drawer drawer drawer
5:12
and one of them is a fake drawer so we
5:14
got the cabinets in here so we have a
5:16
bunch of storage space underneath for
5:18
the cabinets and then we put the drawer
5:21
right in this area right so that we can
5:24
still have like the little small things
5:25
we need to grab or whatever um what i
5:28
really love about this is the
5:33
super super duper boozy
5:36
uh medicine cabinet okay these medicine
5:38
cabinets right they have their own
5:40
custom light you can change the
5:42
temperature like the light temperature
5:43
so say like this is like daylight and
5:45
then you can change it there you know
5:47
what i’m saying um also they have a
5:49
defogger so you press this button when
5:52
you get in the shower it’s going to go
5:53
ahead and start to make a little circle
5:55
right here that is visible you know how
5:57
you get in the shower you got to wipe it
5:58
off you got to wait you know what i mean
6:00
um
6:01
for the smoke to clear this right here
6:02
clears all of that all the fog is clear
6:05
because of these buttons we got two of
6:06
these really love the storage inside
6:08
here um yeah i’ll show you
6:11
is it okay yeah i think i can show you
6:13
that stuff so
6:15
light right up in there which is really
6:17
dope
6:18
you got plugs in there usb and
6:21
the regular
6:22
like three plunk three prong plugs so
6:24
you can charge whatever you need to
6:26
charge
6:27
multiple different amounts of storage
6:29
and then you have a magnifying glass
6:30
right here that kind of zooms in on your
6:32
face you know what i’m saying and get
6:35
the fine hairs you know saying get that
6:38
you know the broccoli out your teeth all
6:40
that stuff so really love these vanities
6:42
really dope the amount of lighting in
6:43
here is crazy also you can adjust the
6:46
lighting we have a
6:49
automatic
6:51
skylight situation here um that is on a
6:55
remote okay so as you can see right now
6:58
the sky is getting a little bit darker
7:00
that’s because the shade is closing on
7:02
the skylight and the skylight is closing
7:04
itself the skylight uh stays open for
7:07
the most part because we want all the
7:09
air to get out of here
7:11
but
7:13
it senses rain so if the feels moisture
7:16
come down it’ll close itself
7:18
that is fire right
7:20
um we went with the
7:22
oh also let me show you this too so we
7:24
also have the blinds
7:26
on here
7:28
on a remote as well
7:31
[Music]
7:32
so we can black it out if we want to you
7:34
know what i’m saying the gold accents
7:36
the gold accents right uh
7:40
faucets
7:41
little towel rack here gold on these
7:44
lights here and it gets so bright in
7:46
here right so we already have the
7:48
natural light coming in but if we do
7:49
need more light
7:51
we have the detail here right we have
7:53
all these other lights and they all can
7:54
change colors as well
7:56
chandelier over the tub that’s just
7:59
amazing and this this light right here i
8:01
know sometimes you see like bathrooms
8:03
you go and you look in the ceiling it’s
8:05
like right here you have a great then
8:07
you have the light then you have a fan
8:09
well
8:10
this light is actually a fan as well so
8:14
the light
8:15
you can turn the fan on and all the air
8:18
comes out through the side
8:21
that’s fire right there you know what
8:23
i’m saying
8:24
gotta show you the heated floors okay
8:26
these floors are all heated
8:29
um
8:30
it’s actually 80 degrees right now
8:32
um pretty much always 80 degrees yvette
8:34
likes it that temperature um i don’t
8:37
necessarily remember that the floors are
8:38
heated until i walk in and i’m like oh
8:41
you know what i’m saying and it feels
8:42
feels nice and nice and nice and nice
8:44
and warm in here um and then we have a
8:47
another remote for the uh heated floors
8:51
which is dope and most of these remotes
8:52
i know you guys like man it’s a lot of
8:53
remotes we don’t keep these remotes out
8:55
you know saying we usually keep these
8:56
inside of the medicine cabinet they’re
8:58
tucked away
8:59
we got to deal with it
9:01
um and then when we need it just pull it
9:03
out
9:05
but day
9:07
in the toilet
9:08
the bidet right shoot that thing
9:10
goes everywhere
9:12
um
9:13
this tub right here we wanted a separate
9:15
tub just because we know we’re gonna
9:17
have a lot of brand-new shoes and we do
9:18
a lot of like personal care products and
9:20
just having this here helps you know
9:22
what i’m saying like it just looks
9:24
really good when you’re sitting in the
9:25
air mounting your business and you can
9:27
just relax
9:30
you know what i’m saying like it’s just
9:32
a good shot and honestly for the type of
9:34
stuff that we do the amount of self-care
9:36
self-care we need having a nice warm
9:39
bath is just
9:41
honestly essential for us you know
9:42
saying i don’t know about for y’all but
9:44
for me it is essential
9:46
um
9:49
all right so without embarrassing anyone
9:52
this right here is a little your secret
9:54
things you got your flushable wipes in
9:56
here you know tampons whatever you want
9:58
to keep in here hidden you can keep that
10:00
right here next to the toilet it’s a
10:02
little bit bougie i like that
10:04
um
10:05
um
10:06
tempered glass also got another really
10:09
boozy um
10:11
squeegee up there the gold squeegee uh
10:13
the green tile we were already in love
10:16
with the green top we thought that was
10:17
going to be the best fit
10:18
but
10:19
e-tile was like yo
10:21
why don’t you guys have it go like
10:23
instead of horizontal or vertical go
10:26
diagonal
10:27
and it’s going to add
10:29
a little bit of texture because
10:30
everything is kind of going one way here
10:32
and we were like okay cool we trust you
10:34
guys and that’s another thing if you
10:35
have a person that is doing something
10:37
for you uh a craftsman doing the job who
10:41
is really great at what they do and they
10:42
come highly recommend it give them a
10:44
little bit of creative freedom um don’t
10:46
try to be a designer if you’re not a
10:48
designer give them creative freedom and
10:49
let them execute well uh that was
10:51
something that we learned and we’re
10:52
really glad we did that so yeah that
10:54
pretty much sums up the renovation that
10:56
we have i hope you guys enjoyed looking
10:59
at the before and after seeing how we
11:01
started um
11:03
but uh yeah i’m grateful that you guys
11:06
are able to
11:07
help with this type of stuff support
11:10
compliment give ideas i had a lot of
11:12
suggestions on instagram i’ll be doing
11:14
another story on instagram talking about
11:15
where i got all these things from so
11:17
stay tuned for that thank you guys so
11:18
much for watching take a life keep your
11:20
network popping if you’re fortunate
11:21
enough to be doing life with someone
11:22
else make sure you watch this video with
11:23
them and if they’re not around share
11:25
with them next video i’m super excited
11:27
to tell you that we have anaya’s
11:30
birthday right we’re celebrating anaya
11:33
she’s turning five it’s incredible we
11:35
have a whole big deal with her so make
11:38
sure you guys stick around for that see
11:39
y’all next time
11:40
peace
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock