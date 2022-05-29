Our House Is Finally Done [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

and you can just relax

0:04

you know what i’m saying like it’s just

0:06

a good shot hello hello hello look at me

0:08

i’ve been fresh i’ve been walking with

0:10

my savior yes i’m trying to do my best

0:12

guess i’m just a bag of balls trying to

0:13

shake up by the flesh when you see me

0:15

never stress when you see me see me see

0:17

me

0:22

welcome welcome welcome black uh to

0:25

believe in fatherhood i owe you this

0:27

video this is the uh what has happened

0:31

to our home video right the renovation

0:34

uh as soon as you step in you’re gonna

0:35

notice a couple things you’re gonna

0:36

notice

0:37

just just the complexion

0:40

of the floors okay all the floors are

0:42

light skin you know what i’m saying they

0:43

all got nice it looks like it’s hard

0:45

wood but it’s actually tile it’s a very

0:48

very beautiful

0:50

situation going on here we love the new

0:52

addition to the floors um they don’t

0:54

feel

0:55

great

0:56

you know what i’m saying but it’s a lot

0:58

of detail in like how they turn the

0:59

corners how they like cut out the little

1:01

notches for

1:03

uh the fireplace the floors are

1:04

incredible so big thank you to e tile

1:08

jack of course who did most of the

1:10

remodel

1:11

and um our good friends at top notch

1:14

uh who took care of a lot of the demo

1:17

this bathroom i demoed myself

1:20

there used to be a closet here

1:22

now there’s no closet because we

1:24

expanded it we put a

1:26

shower in the bathroom okay so boom

1:30

we have now have a shower in this

1:31

bathroom um the vanity

1:34

with this

1:35

uh

1:36

looks like wood oak whatever and then

1:38

they have like this uh super dope

1:41

paneling here this very soft

1:43

looking

1:44

texture that they actually just carved

1:47

out in wood so um something about jack

1:50

man he was very particular on making

1:52

sure that there was an element of

1:54

elegance right um when you came into the

1:57

home but then also like this soft warmth

2:00

and i think that’s what he was trying to

2:01

do here for me the symmetry the

2:04

execution on the tile um how everything

2:07

kind of looks like a star it’s super

2:09

dope um

2:10

also

2:12

got to show you this come on in so this

2:14

right here is our

2:16

little linen closet situation um

2:21

it was handmade uh really dope because

2:23

we didn’t have much storage but we

2:25

actually lost a lot of storage because

2:27

the vanity we had on this side was super

2:28

big and so now we have our own custom

2:30

little storage here we can put toilet

2:32

paper uh if a guest has washcloth tiles

2:34

and stuff like that they could put that

2:36

stuff in here and even a little laundry

2:38

basket fit in here so we really love

2:40

this addition uh to the little storage

2:42

unit in here so uh yeah so jack is

2:46

in innately like intently focused on

2:49

detail and so everything that was gold

2:53

but i even wanted to take it up to

2:55

another notch after you finish

2:57

cleaning you actually have to wipe these

2:59

mirrors down which i don’t know who’s

3:00

the last person that showered in here

3:01

but they didn’t wipe the mirrors down

3:03

but you’re supposed to i mean wipe the

3:04

windows down you’re supposed to

3:07

squeegee that

3:09

you supposed to squeegee that that’s

3:10

what you’re supposed to do you’re not

3:11

supposed to leave with water spots

3:13

supposed to squeeze that thing so i got

3:15

the gold squeegee squeegee because i i

3:17

wanted to feel

3:19

i don’t know i just i kind of went i

3:21

went to i went too far

3:23

okay i went too far i didn’t blow the

3:25

budget but i was like well we’re gonna

3:27

have a squeegee that we want people to

3:28

use

3:30

you know you’re gonna have it right

3:32

there

3:34

all right

3:36

bedroom

3:38

bedroom just so you know

3:41

our bedroom doesn’t usually look this

3:42

clean so i want to kind of show off the

3:44

bedroom because you guys haven’t really

3:45

seen this we upgraded all of our um

3:49

like our little storage dresser chest

3:52

drawers

3:53

the nightstands we got mounted over

3:55

there that is really all west elm

3:57

most of our stuff in here is from west

3:59

elm the best from west town

4:02

thank you

4:04

um and yeah we wanted to deck don’t come

4:06

out

4:07

um

4:08

please stop

4:10

uh

4:12

custom-made vanities

4:14

we ran into a little bit we wanted to

4:15

get the most storage out of this

4:17

situation please stop um

4:20

so you know what uzi come right here

4:26

get in

4:30

get up

4:32

what happened

4:34

just just just get in bro get in get in

4:37

the shower

4:39

boy needs a nap

4:40

go in your room and lay down

4:44

[Applause]

4:47

close the door

4:52

hey google so custom-made vanities uh

4:56

we ran into a little storage issue

4:58

um you know how on every sink there’s

5:01

like piping for the

5:03

faucet and like a j

5:05

pipe or whatever it’s called we wanted

5:07

to maximize the storage space so we put

5:08

the drawer usually if you see the drawer

5:10

up here you’ll see drawer drawer drawer

5:12

and one of them is a fake drawer so we

5:14

got the cabinets in here so we have a

5:16

bunch of storage space underneath for

5:18

the cabinets and then we put the drawer

5:21

right in this area right so that we can

5:24

still have like the little small things

5:25

we need to grab or whatever um what i

5:28

really love about this is the

5:33

super super duper boozy

5:36

uh medicine cabinet okay these medicine

5:38

cabinets right they have their own

5:40

custom light you can change the

5:42

temperature like the light temperature

5:43

so say like this is like daylight and

5:45

then you can change it there you know

5:47

what i’m saying um also they have a

5:49

defogger so you press this button when

5:52

you get in the shower it’s going to go

5:53

ahead and start to make a little circle

5:55

right here that is visible you know how

5:57

you get in the shower you got to wipe it

5:58

off you got to wait you know what i mean

6:00

um

6:01

for the smoke to clear this right here

6:02

clears all of that all the fog is clear

6:05

because of these buttons we got two of

6:06

these really love the storage inside

6:08

here um yeah i’ll show you

6:11

is it okay yeah i think i can show you

6:13

that stuff so

6:15

light right up in there which is really

6:17

dope

6:18

you got plugs in there usb and

6:21

the regular

6:22

like three plunk three prong plugs so

6:24

you can charge whatever you need to

6:26

charge

6:27

multiple different amounts of storage

6:29

and then you have a magnifying glass

6:30

right here that kind of zooms in on your

6:32

face you know what i’m saying and get

6:35

the fine hairs you know saying get that

6:38

you know the broccoli out your teeth all

6:40

that stuff so really love these vanities

6:42

really dope the amount of lighting in

6:43

here is crazy also you can adjust the

6:46

lighting we have a

6:49

automatic

6:51

skylight situation here um that is on a

6:55

remote okay so as you can see right now

6:58

the sky is getting a little bit darker

7:00

that’s because the shade is closing on

7:02

the skylight and the skylight is closing

7:04

itself the skylight uh stays open for

7:07

the most part because we want all the

7:09

air to get out of here

7:11

but

7:13

it senses rain so if the feels moisture

7:16

come down it’ll close itself

7:18

that is fire right

7:20

um we went with the

7:22

oh also let me show you this too so we

7:24

also have the blinds

7:26

on here

7:28

on a remote as well

7:31

[Music]

7:32

so we can black it out if we want to you

7:34

know what i’m saying the gold accents

7:36

the gold accents right uh

7:40

faucets

7:41

little towel rack here gold on these

7:44

lights here and it gets so bright in

7:46

here right so we already have the

7:48

natural light coming in but if we do

7:49

need more light

7:51

we have the detail here right we have

7:53

all these other lights and they all can

7:54

change colors as well

7:56

chandelier over the tub that’s just

7:59

amazing and this this light right here i

8:01

know sometimes you see like bathrooms

8:03

you go and you look in the ceiling it’s

8:05

like right here you have a great then

8:07

you have the light then you have a fan

8:09

well

8:10

this light is actually a fan as well so

8:14

the light

8:15

you can turn the fan on and all the air

8:18

comes out through the side

8:21

that’s fire right there you know what

8:23

i’m saying

8:24

gotta show you the heated floors okay

8:26

these floors are all heated

8:29

um

8:30

it’s actually 80 degrees right now

8:32

um pretty much always 80 degrees yvette

8:34

likes it that temperature um i don’t

8:37

necessarily remember that the floors are

8:38

heated until i walk in and i’m like oh

8:41

you know what i’m saying and it feels

8:42

feels nice and nice and nice and nice

8:44

and warm in here um and then we have a

8:47

another remote for the uh heated floors

8:51

which is dope and most of these remotes

8:52

i know you guys like man it’s a lot of

8:53

remotes we don’t keep these remotes out

8:55

you know saying we usually keep these

8:56

inside of the medicine cabinet they’re

8:58

tucked away

8:59

we got to deal with it

9:01

um and then when we need it just pull it

9:03

out

9:05

but day

9:07

in the toilet

9:08

the bidet right shoot that thing

9:10

goes everywhere

9:12

um

9:13

this tub right here we wanted a separate

9:15

tub just because we know we’re gonna

9:17

have a lot of brand-new shoes and we do

9:18

a lot of like personal care products and

9:20

just having this here helps you know

9:22

what i’m saying like it just looks

9:24

really good when you’re sitting in the

9:25

air mounting your business and you can

9:27

just relax

9:30

you know what i’m saying like it’s just

9:32

a good shot and honestly for the type of

9:34

stuff that we do the amount of self-care

9:36

self-care we need having a nice warm

9:39

bath is just

9:41

honestly essential for us you know

9:42

saying i don’t know about for y’all but

9:44

for me it is essential

9:46

um

9:49

all right so without embarrassing anyone

9:52

this right here is a little your secret

9:54

things you got your flushable wipes in

9:56

here you know tampons whatever you want

9:58

to keep in here hidden you can keep that

10:00

right here next to the toilet it’s a

10:02

little bit bougie i like that

10:04

um

10:05

um

10:06

tempered glass also got another really

10:09

boozy um

10:11

squeegee up there the gold squeegee uh

10:13

the green tile we were already in love

10:16

with the green top we thought that was

10:17

going to be the best fit

10:18

but

10:19

e-tile was like yo

10:21

why don’t you guys have it go like

10:23

instead of horizontal or vertical go

10:26

diagonal

10:27

and it’s going to add

10:29

a little bit of texture because

10:30

everything is kind of going one way here

10:32

and we were like okay cool we trust you

10:34

guys and that’s another thing if you

10:35

have a person that is doing something

10:37

for you uh a craftsman doing the job who

10:41

is really great at what they do and they

10:42

come highly recommend it give them a

10:44

little bit of creative freedom um don’t

10:46

try to be a designer if you’re not a

10:48

designer give them creative freedom and

10:49

let them execute well uh that was

10:51

something that we learned and we’re

10:52

really glad we did that so yeah that

10:54

pretty much sums up the renovation that

10:56

we have i hope you guys enjoyed looking

10:59

at the before and after seeing how we

11:01

started um

11:03

but uh yeah i’m grateful that you guys

11:06

are able to

11:07

help with this type of stuff support

11:10

compliment give ideas i had a lot of

11:12

suggestions on instagram i’ll be doing

11:14

another story on instagram talking about

11:15

where i got all these things from so

11:17

stay tuned for that thank you guys so

11:18

much for watching take a life keep your

11:20

network popping if you’re fortunate

11:21

enough to be doing life with someone

11:22

else make sure you watch this video with

11:23

them and if they’re not around share

11:25

with them next video i’m super excited

11:27

to tell you that we have anaya’s

11:30

birthday right we’re celebrating anaya

11:33

she’s turning five it’s incredible we

11:35

have a whole big deal with her so make

11:38

sure you guys stick around for that see

11:39

y’all next time

11:40

peace

