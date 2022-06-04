It’s just so drab, being consistent,

Way much prefer not to think of the distance.

I think of myself, not of another,

The moment I stop is one that I suffer.

Oh what a snore — why be pedantic?

You’re nowhere near, so why be romantic?

So much to do — golly I’m busy,

A day in my shoes’d be folly, so dizzy.

Forget the phone, forget the letter.

Let us connect when we’re closer together.

Head in the sand, I prefer to be blind,

When you’re out of sight, you’re out of mind.

…

