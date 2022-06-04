It’s just so drab, being consistent,
Way much prefer not to think of the distance.
I think of myself, not of another,
The moment I stop is one that I suffer.
Oh what a snore — why be pedantic?
You’re nowhere near, so why be romantic?
So much to do — golly I’m busy,
A day in my shoes’d be folly, so dizzy.
Forget the phone, forget the letter.
Let us connect when we’re closer together.
Head in the sand, I prefer to be blind,
When you’re out of sight, you’re out of mind.
…
Papa — linktr.ee/papajams
This post was previously published on medium.com.
