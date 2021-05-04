Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Over 65, Fully Vaccinated, and Ready to Rumble

Over 65, Fully Vaccinated, and Ready to Rumble

Katie bar the door.

by

 

Whoever Katie is, she might want to barricade anyplace she doesn’t want seniors to congregate.

What is a gathering of seniors called? A congregation of elders? A bundle of Boomers? A suite of Seniors?

The CDC says over 73% of seniors in the U.S. are now vaccinated. And we’re ready to rumble.
What does rumbling at our age look like? It can look like anything.

For one, we can dance again. In public, and not just in our living rooms to music from Alexa. That’s particularly important in Austin, TX, New Orleans, LA., and Memphis, TN, where live music has always been the heartbeat of these cities.

Here in Austin, we’d trained music venues and bands to play starting at 6:00 or 8:00 instead of 10:00 or 11:00. Now we have to start the training again. Although, at this point, we’re willing to stay up until at least midnight. I’d probably even be willing to shut the place down at 2:00 a.m.

again. Anything for live music. And a chance to dance.

A year without live music has been like wandering in purgatory where only canned elevator music plays 24/7. Worse, we wandered alone. I’d sell my soul for a few evenings of live music by real musicians in real bands with real instruments. And a dance floor.

Parties? Oh, hell yes. We might have to work up to it, after a year of being terrified to let anyone into our homes we aren’t related to. Even family had to wear a mask and stay six feet away.

So a house party for seniors might take a little maneuvering at first. A sidestep here, a runaround there. Until we realize, WE’RE VACCINATED. Brace yourself for hugs. No, seriously, brace yourself. No bumping knees or hips.

Bars? Maybe not so much yet. Except those with patios. Here in Austin, I propose we take over the bars on Rainey Street. They all have great patios. It’s much nicer than Dirty Sixth Street, and the kids have had it long enough. We might share, and let the kids who aren’t vaccinated yet take the patios and we’ll take the indoors. We aren’t monsters, we’re just old and ready to rumble. In a safe way. Katie better beat a beeline to Rainey Street, just sayin’.

So, if you’re over 65 and fully vaccinated, let’s rumble. Right after we get back from the gym. And a nap.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

 

Photo credit: Izhak Agency on Unsplash

 

About Carol Lennox

Psychotherapist and hypnotherapist in my current incarnation. Former marketing business owner, adjunct professor, and always a writer. I raised a Good Man, and influence others as I can.

