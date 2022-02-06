Overcoming Pornography Addiction

Pornography remains a controversial topic in today’s society, due to vastly differing views. Some strongly believe that pornography creates unrealistic beliefs about sex, increases sexual aggression and leads to turmoil in relationships. Others list off the benefits of pornography, from providing an outlet for stress relief to enhancing sexual exploration and variety within a partnership.

The only thing that may be more controversial than pornography itself is the idea of pornography addiction. As this diagnosis has not been officially recognized by the American Psychological Association, there remains contradicting beliefs about whether it should be viewed as an ‘addiction.’ Regardless of how it is classified, there is no doubt that any compulsive behavior that is causing distress and negative consequences in an individual’s life deserves attention.

Throughout this article, we will take a look at how pornography addiction is currently understood, the common signs and symptoms, and what recovering from pornography addiction might look like.

What is Pornography Addiction?

Contrasting research continues to lead to widespread confusion about what pornography addiction is and how to understand it. Several research studies have revealed that individuals who have difficulties controlling their porn use show similar brain activity and processes to that of substance addiction. Meanwhile, other studies have contradicted this finding, claiming that the typical model of addiction is not present. Some believe that uncontrollable pornography use may be a compulsive behavior instead of an addiction.

Regardless of how it is labeled, if your pornography use feels like it may be spiraling out of control and having a negative impact on your life, it is crucial to address.

Signs that your pornography use may be problematic include:

Excessive amount of time spent viewing pornography

Neglecting daily responsibilities in order to engage in porn use

Negative impacts on one’s sex life/relationship with partner

Feeling unable to stop watching porn despite negative consequences

Guilt and shame following porn use

Using porn to cope with anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns

Recognizing the signs of pornography addiction is the first step towards being able to receive the support you need in order to regain control of your life.

Treating Pornography Addiction

While there is no standard treatment for pornography addiction, there are some strategies that can be beneficial for individuals looking to address this behavior if it is causing distress in their lives. The goal is to help an individual to either reduce or eliminate their pornography use, and typically focuses on unearthing the underlying factors that may be driving the compulsive behavior.

Psychotherapy can be very beneficial for exploring what may be underneath pornography use. Working with a therapist can help an individual to identify any psychological distress that may be contributing to unhelpful ways of coping. A therapist can help an individual to develop healthier techniques for managing stress and difficult emotions that will not be harmful to themselves or others. Relationship counseling can also be helpful for providing a safe space for a couple to address any challenges that have emerged as a result of one partner’s compulsive porn use.

In some cases, medication may be prescribed in order to treat any mental health conditions that may be underlying, such as depression or an anxiety disorder. Some individuals may benefit from support groups where they can connect with other people undergoing similar challenges, whether overcoming compulsive sexual behavior or living with a mental health condition.

Recovery is Possible

Whether or not compulsive pornography use is classified as an ‘addiction,’ it can wreak havoc on all areas of an individual’s life. Know that if you are having challenges controlling your pornography use, you are not alone in what you are experiencing. With the support of mental health professionals, it is possible to address the underlying roots of this behavior and get your life back. Recovery from pornography addiction is absolutely possible.

Photo Credit: iStock