We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Overcoming Pornography Addiction

Overcoming Pornography Addiction

Is recovery possible?

Pornography remains a controversial topic in today’s society, due to vastly differing views. Some strongly believe that pornography creates unrealistic beliefs about sex, increases sexual aggression and leads to turmoil in relationships. Others list off the benefits of pornography, from providing an outlet for stress relief to enhancing sexual exploration and variety within a partnership.

The only thing that may be more controversial than pornography itself is the idea of pornography addiction. As this diagnosis has not been officially recognized by the American Psychological Association, there remains contradicting beliefs about whether it should be viewed as an ‘addiction.’ Regardless of how it is classified, there is no doubt that any compulsive behavior that is causing distress and negative consequences in an individual’s life deserves attention.

Throughout this article, we will take a look at how pornography addiction is currently understood, the common signs and symptoms, and what recovering from pornography addiction might look like.

What is Pornography Addiction?

Contrasting research continues to lead to widespread confusion about what pornography addiction is and how to understand it. Several research studies have revealed that individuals who have difficulties controlling their porn use show similar brain activity and processes to that of substance addiction. Meanwhile, other studies have contradicted this finding, claiming that the typical model of addiction is not present. Some believe that uncontrollable pornography use may be a compulsive behavior instead of an addiction.

Regardless of how it is labeled, if your pornography use feels like it may be spiraling out of control and having a negative impact on your life, it is crucial to address.

Signs that your pornography use may be problematic include:

  • Excessive amount of time spent viewing pornography
  • Neglecting daily responsibilities in order to engage in porn use
  • Negative impacts on one’s sex life/relationship with partner
  • Feeling unable to stop watching porn despite negative consequences
  • Guilt and shame following porn use
  • Using porn to cope with anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns

Recognizing the signs of pornography addiction is the first step towards being able to receive the support you need in order to regain control of your life.

For more information about pornography addiction, visit BetterHelp.

Treating Pornography Addiction

While there is no standard treatment for pornography addiction, there are some strategies that can be beneficial for individuals looking to address this behavior if it is causing distress in their lives. The goal is to help an individual to either reduce or eliminate their pornography use, and typically focuses on unearthing the underlying factors that may be driving the compulsive behavior.

Psychotherapy can be very beneficial for exploring what may be underneath pornography use. Working with a therapist can help an individual to identify any psychological distress that may be contributing to unhelpful ways of coping. A therapist can help an individual to develop healthier techniques for managing stress and difficult emotions that will not be harmful to themselves or others. Relationship counseling can also be helpful for providing a safe space for a couple to address any challenges that have emerged as a result of one partner’s compulsive porn use.

In some cases, medication may be prescribed in order to treat any mental health conditions that may be underlying, such as depression or an anxiety disorder. Some individuals may benefit from support groups where they can connect with other people undergoing similar challenges, whether overcoming compulsive sexual behavior or living with a mental health condition.

Recovery is Possible

Whether or not compulsive pornography use is classified as an ‘addiction,’ it can wreak havoc on all areas of an individual’s life. Know that if you are having challenges controlling your pornography use, you are not alone in what you are experiencing. With the support of mental health professionals, it is possible to address the underlying roots of this behavior and get your life back. Recovery from pornography addiction is absolutely possible.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Goodwins
Guest
Goodwins
3 months ago

Another good treatment for pornography addiction or habits is the cognitive behavior formula is the book Power Over Pornography. It really works and is easier to follow than many others. I highly recommend it.

Goodwins
Guest
Goodwins
3 months ago
Reply to  Goodwins

“in the book,” not “is the book.” Sorry about the typo.

