Own Your Suffering

Own Your Suffering

We choose how we feel at all times.

by

 

The most valuable lesson I have ever learned… and continue to learn…

The most important step in ending my own suffering…

Including anger, frustration, rage, depression, anxiety, addiction, fatigue, and any other emotion or condition which is not love and happiness…

Is to realize that I am the cause of it all.

When I suffer, when I am not loving to myself and others…

I have chosen and allowed suffering.

When I am in victim-mode, I believe others cause my suffering.

When I decide that I have had enough suffering, I first realize that I have chosen to cause and hold on to my suffering.

When I choose happiness and love…

I can decide to have them… anytime I want…

I can choose to stop being a victim and own my life.

It’s never anyone else’s fault.

It is not necessary to generate negative emotions to events or outcomes.



I own my suffering, my path, my life, my emotions, my feelings, my love, my happiness.

Discomfort and uncertainty in life will come. It will not stop.

But suffering is a personal choice.

I own myself.



This post was previously published on mikekitko.com

Photo credit: Larm Rmahon on Unsplash

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

