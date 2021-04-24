Own Your Suffering

The most valuable lesson I have ever learned… and continue to learn…

The most important step in ending my own suffering…

Including anger, frustration, rage, depression, anxiety, addiction, fatigue, and any other emotion or condition which is not love and happiness…

Is to realize that I am the cause of it all.

When I suffer, when I am not loving to myself and others…

I have chosen and allowed suffering.

When I am in victim-mode, I believe others cause my suffering.

When I decide that I have had enough suffering, I first realize that I have chosen to cause and hold on to my suffering.

When I choose happiness and love…

I can decide to have them… anytime I want…

I can choose to stop being a victim and own my life.

It’s never anyone else’s fault.

It is not necessary to generate negative emotions to events or outcomes.

We choose how we feel at all times.

I own my suffering, my path, my life, my emotions, my feelings, my love, my happiness.

Discomfort and uncertainty in life will come. It will not stop.

But suffering is a personal choice.

I own myself.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com