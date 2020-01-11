Pain and Suffering are Real–Try Hypnosis for Overcoming Bullying

—

The pain and suffering are real. The agony of experiencing workplace bullying can be very traumatic for some, and for others, it may take a lesser toll on the body and mind. Bullying is plain wrong and offensive. However, it happens every day and can take enormous effort to survive being mistreated and to become more resilient. After the ache of anxiety, depression, and other symptoms connected to the injustice of being poorly treated in the job, most employees are looking for ways to recover and find a glimmer of normalcy in everyday living. Workplace bullying has a rippling effect that streams into the lives of everyone who cares for the bullied employee.

Some of the best remedies I have discovered, I also wrote about in earlier Good Men Project articles. I practice what I share with others—good self-care. Here are some of the guidance I have shared with my clients and with anyone wanting to find healing, peace, and recovery. My most shared post was this one.

Yes–if treated poorly in the workplace, hypnosis or hypnotherapy can help someone who is stressed out or who wants to overcome. It can also help with having the courage to stand up to your bully. One of my clients, Andrea (not her real name), wrote her bully a detailed letter outlining how he abused her and that she decided to help herself so she would never accept being treated poorly by another supervisor.

I had hypnotized her, and within a couple of sessions, she conquered her fear and sent out her letter in the mail. Today, she is a much happier and empowered lady. First, because she permitted herself to become a more resilient person and the power of hypnosis. Check out hypnosis or hypnotherapy for well-being or setting healthier goals. The mind is a powerful thing! For more articles on empowerment and respectful workplaces, be sure to check out: https://goodmenproject.com/author/consultwithdawngmail-com

