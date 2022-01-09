Panic Attacks: Should I Be Concerned if I Have Them?

If you have ever had a panic attack, chances are you will never forget it. A panic attack can take place at any time, especially if you are experiencing an intense amount of stress. This article will explain how to know if you have panic attacks and if this is something you should be concerned about.

What are Panic Attacks?



When a person experiences a panic attack, it is a moment of fear that is so concentrated that it may feel like a person is having a cardiac episode. These attacks usually last only a minute or so and they often cause a person to be unable to move.

It is thought that a panic attack activates your fight or flight instinct, which is a response your body has to stress. This may be one reason panic attacks can cause you to be unable to move.

Many people will have one or two attacks over the course of their lives, but this is to be expected. When you go through events that are stressful, there is a chance that you may experience a panic attack, especially if the amount of stress you are under is hard to process.

On the other hand, if you have many panic attacks, this is something that may be indicative of panic disorder.

What is Panic Disorder?

Panic disorder occurs when a person has frequent panic attacks. Part of this is also a fear of having additional panic attacks since they can be quite traumatic. They may change up their entire life and routine to avoid certain places and situations.

For instance, if a person experiences panic disorder and has had a panic attack at church, they will be unlikely to attend church services. In severe cases, they may not leave their home at all.

If you think you have panic disorder, you should consider getting checked out. It is necessary to work with a therapist, so they will be able to diagnose you and provide numerous treatment options. These options may be able to alleviate some of your symptoms.

When to Seek Help

If you are unable to leave your home because of your panic attacks and stress, you may want to work with a psychiatrist.

If you feel like you are having a heart attack when you have a panic attack, you should think about talking to your physician. This will be able to rule out a physical ailment.

When you are having attacks that last more than 5 minutes at a time, this is something that is considered serious.

If you find that you experience anxiety on a regular basis, meaning more often than not, this is a cause for concern as well.

Anytime you experience one or more of these instances, it is important to talk to your doctor or a therapist. They should be able to provide assistance.

Treatment Options

One treatment option that is recommended when it comes to treating panic disorder is psychotherapy. This is something that may lend a hand in addressing why you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed and provide tips on how to lessen some of your stressors.

You also may need to do everything in your power to lessen stress. Stress is thought to be a major trigger when it comes to panic disorder and must be addressed as soon as possible. There are management techniques to consider, and you may have to delegate certain tasks and responsibilities to others around you, so you are able to relax more.

Another option is medicines. A therapist may prescribe medicines to help you with other symptoms that are being expressed.

Make sure you talk to a therapist if you are interested in seeking treatment for panic disorder. There are traditional and online therapy options available to you, so you can find treatment that works for your schedule and your situation.

Overview

If you are someone that has experienced a panic attack, this doesn’t mean that you have panic disorder. However, if you have had numerous panic attacks in association with other symptoms, this could indicate that you have panic disorder.

When you are concerned that you may need physical or mental health help, you should be aware that it is available for help with this type of condition. There are a number of treatment options available to you, if you are diagnosed with panic disorder. You may also see a reduction in your symptoms with the proper treatment program. Keep this in mind if you feel like your attacks may never end or are fearful to leave your home. A professional should be able to help you manage your stress and address your routine too.

Photo Credit: iStock