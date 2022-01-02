Paying It Forward — With a Smile, Fries, and a Shake.

So, where shall we begin?
I went through In-N-Out Burger on Friday and the employee running the drive-line was having a bad day…I made him laugh.
I tell him to have a good day and the next thing I know he runs up to the next window and hands me a note; how sweet was that? I thought it deserved to have a place in here. It made me feel really good that I made that much of a difference in his day for him to write me and tell me about it.
How did you make someone smile today?
This post was previously published on Unwritten Journal.
