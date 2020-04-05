Paying It Forward

I was on my way to work this morning. Dragging a bit after a few extra exhausting shifts this week.

Starbucks drive-thru to the rescue!

With a long day ahead of me, I was doing my best to stay grateful at the moment because one, I had a job to go to. And two, I had the extra money to splurge on a fancy six-dollar coffee when I ran out at home.

With my bank card ready in-hand I drove up to the window only to hear the barista say, “The gentlemen in front of you paid for you already”.

Wait, what? My six dollar coffee with an extra shot for free?

What a morning!

Oh, how my morning went from good to great with such a simple gesture.

Thank you, handsome guy, in the truck in front of me at the Starbucks drive-thru!

I was so delighted with what just happened that I almost drove off with my free coffee mumbling “sweet deal!” to myself.

I handed the barista my bank card anyway and said,

“Let’s keep it goin’.”

Keep it going, Man. — We need all the love we can get.

…

Thank you for listening. ❤

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: By Tim Marshall on Unsplash