Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Peace Be With You

Peace Be With You

Do you see signs from the afterlife?

by Leave a Comment

 

I visited the cemetery today. A family friend’s son passed away a few weeks ago, and I went to pay my respects. The gravesite was still fresh; you could still see the rectangle-shaped ditch where the casket was laid peacefully into the ground.

He was 27 years old. And a good kid.

My grandma passed away when she was 84. She was in the hospital for two years and made it her mission to get out of that hospital and meet (and hold) her great-granddaughter. I believe I get my strength and tenacity from this one-hell-of-a-woman. She once got locked in a Taco Bell bathroom; she kicked the door off its hinges after a while because no one knew she was trapped in there.

I love telling that story about her.

My grandma loved ferociously like a mama bear, went through hell and back (more than a few times) — and not once did I ever see her break a sweat. She was one of the most graceful human beings (besides her daughter) I ever had the honor of loving. Whenever she is on my mind or in my dreams, the next few days are mysteriously filled will Monarch butterflies in the most random places. It’s not so much about spotting these butterflies that I take as a sign from the Afterlife.

It’s the way they fly around me tenderly and slowly flutter by with grace.

. . .

Happy Friday to Ellie Jacobson and the rest of you beautiful humans! For the last few weeks, I’ve been bouncing aboard the Struggle Bus — but it’s sparkling connections (and warm writing prompts) that pull me out from under my crippling depression! Yay!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
“Don’t let the world bring you down
Not everyone here is that f*cked up and cold
Remember why you came
And while you’re alive
Experience the warmth before you grow old.” — “The Warmth” by Incubus

This post was previously published on Flint and Steel.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x