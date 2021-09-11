Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / People Need To Remember Sesame Street Values

People Need To Remember Sesame Street Values

Many of us have forgotten these basic childlike ideas.

by

 

Values aren’t only based on religion or spirituality. They are basic and universal. Russell Brand was talking about this subject. He had mentioned to take religion and esotericism out of the dialogue and just focus on fundamental values, like what Sesame Street teaches children. The show taught about love, kindness and acceptance. Their theme centered around inclusion and diversity. They showed children that everyone has the same wants and deserved to be treated with compassion. That made so much sense.

Why do we need to equate morals and doing the right thing with a religion? Religions and egos are what have driven us apart for centuries. Love and kindness aren’t principles that only the faithful can claim, they are universal. All faiths are about love and connection. They all practice the same laws, just different rituals.

People who don’t believe in God still adhere to these rudimentary ideas as well. Whether one is religious or not they innately know what right and wrong is. We can feel in our gut when something isn’t right. We know when we are making correct or inappropriate choices. We understand how we should treat other people. We don’t have to be told by anyone what is immoral, because we know what is instinctually.

Why have so many adults forgotten how to treat others? People struggle with embracing and respecting someone’s differences. Individuals say they are religious and know what their values are but forget to value others. We need to go back to the foundation of our childhood when we didn’t see color, religion, economic class or politics. We only saw another being that we wanted to get to know. We have to not let our biases separate us from true connection. We need to remember what Sesame Street taught us as a child and go back to the basics.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

 

About Victoria Gregg

Victoria Gregg is a writer, nature photographer, dental geek, dog lover, thalassophile, sunset chaser and mom, who has led somewhat of a nomadic life.

She writes about the human journey, parenthood, spirituality and whatever inspires her. She is currently working on writing her first novel as well as writing for various publications.

0 Comments
