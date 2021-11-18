Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / People Prefer Meal Kits With All-recyclable Packaging

People Prefer Meal Kits With All-recyclable Packaging

People will pay more for meal kits when they can recycle all the packaging, research finds.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Brad Buck-Florida

Meal kits getting even more popular; national sales are predicted to increase from $4.6 billion in 2017 to $11.6 billion in 2022. The kits include pre-cut raw foods and recipe cards to prepare a home-cooked meal, but they come with packaging waste.

A new study in the journal Food Quality and Preference shows that people prefer meal kits (online or in-store) with organic, local, and pre-cut ingredients. The research shows people are willing to pay more for meal kits at a grocery store—rather than online—if they can find the same kits in both places.

Right now, if you buy meal kits from a grocery store, you can reduce the insulation and cardboard packaging waste that comes with purchasing a kit online, says Sungeun Yoon, a postdoctoral researcher in food and resource economics at the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Knowing that, researchers wanted to know how efforts to reduce packaging waste affect consumer preferences for meal kits.

“We wanted to know if consumers would feel better about online meal kits in terms of waste generation when provided with fully recyclable packaging,” says Yoon, who conducted the research with professors Zhifeng Gao and Lisa House. “It turns out they do.

“Consumers perceive fully recyclable packaging as comparable to minimal packaging of in-store meal kits. However, the perception change does not lead to behavior change. Consumers still prefer the grocery option for other reasons than environmental. Other reasons could include flexibility of in-store meal kits.”

For the study, Yoon, Gao, and House conducted a nationwide online survey of 1,217 people and found, among other things, that people are willing to pay $2.14 more per serving for meal kits at the grocery store, compared to online.

Although the research took place before the pandemic, demand for meal kits has increased since COVID struck. People are more likely to stay home and get their healthy meal ingredients delivered.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The trick, says Yoon, is to make the meal kits fully recyclable.

“Fully recyclable packaging significantly reduces the negative emotions associated with the packaging waste of online meal kits. Consumers perceive fully recyclable packaging as comparable to no packaging waste,” Yoon says.

“Packaging waste might not be one of the critical reasons determining consumers’ decisions to consume or not to consume food products. Still, with the increasing awareness of environmental issues, food should be consumed to minimize its environmental impact.”

Source: University of Florida

This post was previously published on Futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x